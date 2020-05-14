FP Markets Rated by Investment Trends as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019

Investment Trends is a privately owned financial services industry research company based in Sydney, Australia that develops and delivers independent, deep insights research on the behaviours, buying preferences and future needs of investors and intermediaries for the financial services companies that serve them across Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA.

As a well-renowned company in the industry and the winner of over 40 awards since it was founded in 2005, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

Matt Murphie, Managing Director of FP Markets commented: "We are delighted to be rated as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019 by Investment Trends. The dedicated team at FP Markets work tirelessly to offer clients an unparalleled trading experience by providing consistently tighter spreads and the best in trade execution and it is pleasing to see the hard work recognised by industry experts."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across across Forex , Indices , Commodities , Stocks and Cryptocurrencies , making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets.

Notes to Editors



About FP Markets:

FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global CFD and Forex provider with more than 15 years of industry experience.

The company's vision has always been to deliver the ultimate trading destination for clients by combining the best trading conditions, technology, product range, pricing and client services available to those wanting to trade the markets.

FP Markets offers the tightest interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1.

Clients can also trade on-the-go from their mobile devices across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and IRESS.

The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognised by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit https://www.fpmarkets.com

SOURCE FP Markets