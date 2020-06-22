FP Transitions Business Broker Wins Top Awards from the International Business Brokers Association

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Transitions, a specialized consulting firm for the wealth management industry, announces the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized business broker, Jeanie O'Reilly Northcutt, with the Chairman's Circle Award, the Deal Maker Award, and the Top Individual Global Producer of the Year Award, for exceptional achievement in 2019 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program.

"IBBA Excellence Awards are bestowed upon member business brokers who conduct a considerable amount of business sale transactions in a calendar year," explained IBBA Executive Director, Kylene Golubski. "These individuals have helped a significant number of people successfully transition ownership of their businesses, doing a great service to both entrepreneurs and our economy at large."

"Being recognized for the work I do every day is a true honor," says Northcutt, who brings more than 20 years of experience to the FP Transitions M&A team. "Helping my clients find the perfect acquisition partner during profound moments in their career is a privilege." FP Transitions' Director of Mergers and Acquisitions James Fisher, JD, agrees. "Jeanie's 'whatever it takes' attitude is the cornerstone of her success. She is always going above and beyond to assist clients through the acquisition process. She is an invaluable member of the M&A team," says Fisher.

Advisor M&A activity for FP Transitions remains strong. "Having closed 17 transactions and over $22 million in Q1, we have even more in the pipeline for Q2," says Fisher. "We're on track to close over $35 million in total deal volume by the end of the second quarter." Northcutt and the rest of the team are ready. "We'll continue to provide expert guidance to our clients every step of the way," says Northcutt. "It's what we do."

FP Transitions is the nation's leading business consulting firm dedicated to wealth managers. Since 1999, FP Transitions has completed more financial services transactions than any investment banker or business broker in the country. With core services in advisory M&A and enterprise development, FP Transitions provides comprehensive solutions to financial services businesses using a concierge approach. Visit fptransitions.com for more information.

Founded in 1983, the IBBA is the world's largest nonprofit association for the business brokerage profession, and offers coursework and testing to obtain its prestigious Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) certification. For more information visit www.ibba.org.

