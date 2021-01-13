FP Transitions Introduces New Webinar Channel for Financial Advisors

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Transitions, one of the country's largest M&A consultants for financial advisors, announces the release of its new webinar channel: INSIGHTS Powered by FP Transitions. Through this new platform, FP Transitions will employ their M&A and valuation databases and share the data and insights with wealth managers and independent advisors.

"We saw a true need in the advisory landscape to provide firms with hands-on solutions for growth and acquisition," says CEO of FP Transitions, Brad Bueermann. "Our transaction and valuation databases are the largest in the industry, and we're pleased to be able to share what we've learned with advisors looking to create multigenerational growth."

With over 20 years of experience building enduring businesses, FP Transitions launches the new channel with its four-part Pathfinder webinar series. The series includes an inside look at M&A data and deal traits from 2020; an overview of compensation structures used to create profit; tools for determining and measuring indicators of success; and guidance for driving revenue and cashflow.

"This first INSIGHTS series echoes our entire mission at FP Transitions, which is to help advisors enhance the successful businesses they've already built," says Bueermann. "It's the same concept as taking a talented athlete who's a bit out of shape and working on their form and stamina to improve their performance—exponentially."

INSIGHTS Powered by FP Transitions and the Pathfinder webinar series kick off January 19th with the first session, "2020: A Year in Review," hosted by Bueermann and FP Transitions M&A Director James Fisher, JD.

Learn more about INSIGHTS and the Pathfinder series at fptransitions.com/insights.

About FP Transitions

FP Transitions is the nation's leading business consulting firm dedicated to independent wealth advisory businesses. Since 1999, FP Transitions has completed more financial services transactions than any investment banker or business broker in the country. With core services in advisory M&A and enterprise development, FP Transitions provides comprehensive solutions to financial services businesses using a concierge approach. Visit fptransitions.com for more information.

