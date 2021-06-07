FPA Virtual Externship is Underway with 907 Students, Career Changers, and Seasoned Financial Professionals Participating

DENVER, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the largest membership organization for financial planning practitioners and those supporting the financial planning process, today kicked off its second FPA Virtual Externship.

Building upon its highly successful 2020 program, created out of the need to provide an alternative to canceled summer internships, FPA is launching an eight-week immersive program for over 900 students, career changers, aspiring financial planners, and seasoned financial professionals. The program focuses on potential new entrants to the profession and seasoned practitioners searching for ways to improve their current planning practices.

The FPA Virtual Externship exposes attendees to the insights and practices of multiple financial planning firms. The result is a comprehensive, impactful experience for the participants. The Externship runs from June 7 through July 30.

"We are excited to kick-off our second FPA Virtual Externship," says Hannah Moore, CFP®, organizer of the FPA Virtual Externship. "Through this program, we are transforming the way the next generation of financial planning talent is trained. Beyond that, we are increasing access to financial planning by creating an accessible, virtual experience open to all who are interested in a financial planning career."

The Externship is supported by outstanding partners like Schwab Advisor Services in partnership with Charles Schwab Foundation. Schwab Advisor Services is providing participants with access to their education resource center and other materials, including their compensation benchmark study. A guest speaker from Charles Schwab & Co. will also present a live session during the Externship.

"Talk about turning a challenge of last year into an opportunity that will bring lasting results," said Bernie Clark, Executive Vice President of Schwab Advisor Services. "The Financial Planning Association is once again stepping forward in a big way to make this profession better for those who may be a part of it for decades to come, and we are honored to be even a small part of the effort."

The virtual program involves recognized thought-leaders and practitioners who will provide virtual instruction covering eight financial planning modules, including:

Financial Planning Module #1: Onboarding

Carl Richards, CFP® of Behavior Gap in Park City, UT

Dr. Ajamu Loving, CFP® of the University of North Texas in Dallas, TX

Dr. Dave Yeske, CFP® of Yeske Buie in San Francisco, Calif.

Financial Planning Module #2: Cash Flow Planning

Jamie Bosse, CFP® of Aspyre Wealth Management in Overland Park, Kan.

Garrett Philbin, CMC®, AFC® of Be Awesome Not Broke in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Hannah Moore, CFP® of Guiding Wealth in Dallas, TX

Financial Planning Module #3: Investment Planning

Keith Beverly, MBA, CFP®, CFA of GRID 202 Partners in Washington, D.C.

Marguerita M. Cheng, CFP®, CRPC® of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Washington, D.C.

Bryan Hasling, CFP®, EA of Lodestar Private Asset Management in Alamo, Calif.

Financial Planning Module #4: Risk and Insurance Planning

Charles C. Adi, CFP® of Blueprint 360, LLC in Houston, TX

Natalie Taylor, CFP®, BFA® of Natalie Taylor Consulting in Goleta, Calif.

Pam Rodriguez, CFP® of Fulfilled Finances in Sacramento, Calif.

Financial Planning Module #5: Estate Planning

Catalina Franco-Cicero, CFP® of Tobias Financial in Plantation, Fla.

Elissa Buie, CFP® of Yeske Buie in Vienna, Va.

Katie Brewer, CFP®, MBA of Your Richest Life in Rockwall, TX

Financial Planning Module #6: Financial Independence/Retirement Planning

Angela Moore, CFP® of Modern Money Advisor in Orlando, Fla.

J.D. Bruce, CPA, PFS of Abacus Wealth Partners in Palisades, Calif.

Erik Milam, CFP®, RLP of TrustCore Financial in Brentwood, Tenn.

Financial Planning Module #7: College Planning and Student Loans

Lauryn Williams, CFP® of Worth Winning in Dallas, TX

Melissa Cox, CFP® of Cox Collegiate Planners in Dallas, TX

Joe Messinger, CFP® of College Aid Pro in Dublin, OH

Financial Planning Module # 8: Tax Planning

Luis F. Rosa, EA, CFP® of Build a Better Financial Future, LLC in Henderson, Nev.

Ginnie Baker, CFP® of Beaird Harris in Dallas, TX

Russell Kroeger, CFP®, EA of Upstart Wealth Management in San Francisco, Calif.

The structured experience includes recorded and live programming each day of the business week. In addition, lessons and case studies are assigned on that week's topic area. Also included is software training, office hours with practitioner mentors and technology partners, training to help students better understand the professional landscape, guidance on finding a job, real meetings with financial planning clients, and more.

Also joining the program is eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. eMoney, as they did in 2020, is providing considerable technology support, including access to their proprietary software to help participants complete case studies. In addition, CFP® professionals from eMoney's in-house financial planning team will be offering guidance to participants throughout the program.

"We love introducing eMoney's planning solutions to new users and exposing them to the technology that powers millions of financial plans across the country. The Externship participants will gain first-hand experience creating plans in eMoney, which is a skill that will certainly help them stand out in the job market and as they advance their planning careers," said Celeste Revelli, CFP® and Director of Financial Planning at eMoney.

By the end of the eight-week program, students will be able to articulate various philosophies in each area of financial planning. They will be able to identify their own values that will best position them to serve their clients. Those attending and working towards CFP® certification will be able to receive 180 hours toward the Standard Pathway for CFP Board's Experience Requirement. Seasoned CFP® professionals participating in the program will earn 12 hours of CFP® CE. All attendees will have the opportunity to earn eMoney certification, utilize the most comprehensive version of the eMoney platform and test out eMoney's new Incentive financial planning and wellness app. They will also be granted access to the Morningstar Advisor Workstation.

"The FPA Virtual Externship is a one-of-a-kind program that is making the financial planning profession more visible than ever before," says 2021 FPA President Skip Schweiss, CFP®, AIF®. "The program not only delves into all of the critical areas of the financial planning process but also presents financial planning as a career that is truly accessible no matter your background. I am excited to see how the program progresses this year and in the years to come."

Additional participant demographic information will be collected in the coming weeks and available after the program. Any member of the media interested in speaking with an FPA official, program partner, instructor, or participant, can contact Ben Lewis at [email protected] for assistance.



About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the principal membership organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, educators, financial services professionals, and students who are committed to elevating the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning. With a focus on the practice, business, and profession of financial planning, FPA advances financial planning practitioners through every phase of their careers, from novice to master to leader of the profession. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Schwab Advisor Services

As the industry's leading custodian for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), Schwab Advisor Services is dedicated to helping advisors achieve their business goals. For more than 30 years we have supported firms of all types and sizes and earned the trust of over 7,500 advisors. Visit advisorservices.schwab.com. Schwab Advisor Services serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support services of Schwab.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to educate, volunteer and advocate on behalf of those in need so that everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com/citizenship.

About eMoney Advisor

eMoney Advisor provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 70,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve 4 million households throughout the U.S.

About Kaplan

Kaplan is a global educational services company that provides individuals, universities, and businesses with a diverse array of services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company. For more information, please visit www.kaptest.com.

SOURCE Financial Planning Association

Related Links

https://www.financialplanningassociation.org/

