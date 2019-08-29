FPL has activated its emergency response plan for Hurricane Dorian and is preparing for projected landfall

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Dorian gathers strength, Florida Power & Light Company is preparing for a projected landfall in our service area and urges customers to prepare now for power outages.

"We're taking Hurricane Dorian seriously and have activated our emergency response plan in anticipation of its impact on our service area. We're actively working with other utilities from across the United States to secure additional crews and equipment and pre-positioning resources in advance of the storm's landfall, so we are ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so," said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. "While Dorian's path remains uncertain, it is forecast to be a dangerous major storm. Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties along the east coast of Florida, and we're coordinating with state and county emergency operations centers. Now is not the time to be complacent: we urge our customers to take this storm seriously, make final preparations and keep safety top of mind."

"FPL operates more than 48,000 miles of overhead power lines surrounded by millions of trees. Storms are nature's way of clearing debris, and as we saw with Hurricane Irma in 2017, it is likely that Florida's lush landscape will cause outages and restoration challenges," added Silagy. "Since 2006, FPL has made enhancements to build a stronger, smarter and more storm-resilient grid to deliver electricity our customers can count on in good weather and bad. We also proactively clear tree branches, palm fronds and other vegetation from more than 15,000 miles of power lines every year. These investments paid off for customers following Irma and shaved days off the restoration. Again, with a storm of Dorian's potential magnitude, we expect outages to occur, but these investments will help speed our restoration process."

FPL urges customers to review their family and business emergency plans, keep a close watch on the development of the storm and follow the advice of local, state and federal elected officials. Preparation and safety tips are available at FPL.com/Storm.

FPL is proactively reaching out to customers via automated information calls, emails or text messages in advance of Dorian's projected landfall.

How FPL prepares for storm season – https://www.fpl.com/storm/pdf/HowWePrepareForStormSeason.pdf

How FPL restores power – https://www.fpl.com/storm/pdf/HowWeRestorePower.pdf

Stay safe before a storm – https://www.fpl.com/storm/pdf/PleaseStaySafeBeforeTheStorm.pdf

Customers can download the FPL app for on-the-go, instant and secure access to their accounts. Customers can report or get the latest information on an outage. The app is available for download in the iOS App Store and Google Play. To quickly download the FPL app, text the word "App" to MyFPL (69375). Customers also can sign up for storm updates by texting the word "Join" to MyFPL (69375).

FPL communicates restoration information to customers frequently through the news media and the following resources:

FPL website: FPL.com

Twitter: twitter.com/insideFPL

Facebook: facebook.com/FPLconnect

FPL blog: FPLblog.com

FPL Power Tracker: FPL.com/powertracker

FPL app: Download from the App Store or Google Play, or text the word "App" to MyFPL (69375)

Florida Power & Light Company is the largest energy company in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, serving more than 5 million customer accounts or an estimated 10 million+ people across the state of Florida.

