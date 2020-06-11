FPS Apparel Empowered to Produce 10,000 Protective Masks Per Week

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With help from Gerber Technology, FPS Apparel was able to quickly transition from producing promotional apparel to producing personal protective equipment (PPE) in just a week. FPS Apparel's current production allows them to produce and donate 10,000 masks per week to various healthcare facilities and first responders.

As COVID-19 began to spread to New York City in early March, FPS Apparel knew they had to do their part to protect the health and safety of those fighting the pandemic on the frontlines.

"It's a priority for all of us at Gerber to ensure our customers have everything they need to successfully transition to PPE," said Pete Doscas, Vice President & General Manager, Americas Sales & Service Delivery of Gerber Technology. "With FPS Apparel being in the middle of an epicenter, we knew we had to help them, not only in regards to cutting equipment but through training and by connecting them with our other customers, which allowed them to get up and running as fast as possible so they could do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

In order for FPS Apparel to produce a large quantity of effective masks, they needed cutting equipment that would allow for fast, reliable and efficient quality cutting. Gerber was able to deliver and install a Gerber Paragon® multi-ply cutter and AccuMark® fashion design software in just a matter of days, allowing FPS Apparel to dramatically increase production. The cutter was able to seamlessly integrate with FPS' microfactory setting ensuring little disruption to their workflow. Gerber also provided FPS Apparel with production-ready patterns and expertise on PPE production.

"It was truly a team effort with Gerber," said Dan Feinberg of FPS Apparel. "They delivered and installed the machine in less than a week while providing the support and training we needed to start production right away. They've also connected with several of their customers to find capacity for sewing and procurement."

By converting their production, FPS has not only saved thousands of lives but they've also helped save jobs. Rather than temporarily shutting down their production completely when COVID-19 reached New York City, they chose to keep their employees working by giving them the opportunity to use their skills to help keep those on the frontlines safe and healthy.

About FPS Apparel

Located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley, their Chester, NY office is where the magic happens. They like to think of it as a 'microfactory' fit for small runs and sampling, with their bulk production happening in our other locations. The mission of FPS Apparel is to be a leader and trendsetter in customized apparel. With an innovative product line, cutting-edge software, and top-notch service, they strive to bring customers trendy clothing that can be customized in unique ways, at low minimums, with quick turnaround times.

Their customers represent some of the largest brands in America and beyond. From Fortune 500 companies to mom & pop retailers, they work solely with wholesalers and distributors, never direct. They proudly carry A+ / 5-star industry ratings through ASI & SAGE. Visit www.fpsapparel.com

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies, improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With offices

in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

