FPSO Market Outlook to 2028: Revenue Estimations, Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, Future Strategies

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market is poised to grow by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include utilizing the old transportation vessel for various applications, technological innovations of FPSOs over other production systems and strong growth driven by consumption in major emerging markets.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Utilizing the Old Transportation Vessel for Various Applications

3.1.2 Technological Innovations of FPSOs Over Other Production Systems

3.1.3 Strong Growth Driven by Consumption in Major Emerging Markets

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Usage

4.1 Ultra-Deepwater

4.2 Shallow Water

4.3 Deepwater



5 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Hull Type

5.1 Double Hull

5.2 Single Hull



6 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Propulsion

6.1 Towed

6.2 Self-Propelled



7 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Equipments

7.1 Chemical Injection

7.2 Crude Oil Separation

7.3 Fuel Gas Treatment

7.4 Nitrogen Generation

7.5 Produced Water

7.6 Seawater Injection



8 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Type

8.1 Converted

8.2 Dynamic Positioning (DP)

8.3 New-Build

8.4 Single Point Mooring (SPM)

8.5 Spread Mooring



9 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Total

11.2 Teekay

11.3 Shell

11.4 SBM Offshore

11.5 Petrobras

11.6 MODEC

11.7 ExxonMobil

11.8 Chevron

11.9 BW Offshore

11.10 Bumi Armada

11.11 BP

11.12 Bluewater Energy Services



