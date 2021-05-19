FPX & Intelliquip Announces No Cost $1M ROI Analysis Offer to Mechanical Equipment Providers

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FPX and Intelliquip, the leader in Select-Configure-Price-Quote (SCPQ) technologies, announces its limited-time offer: $1Million ROI Challenge for the manufacturers and distributors of Mechanical Equipment to uncover potential ROI through digital transformation initiatives involving Product Selectors (S) and Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) solutions resulting in increased sales, improved quoting, process efficiencies, and greater profitability.

"In the face of rapid digital transformation in the Mechanical Equipment industry over the past 12 months, manufacturers and distributors want to estimate the potential process improvements, efficiencies, and revenue gains that can be achieved with digital solutions," says Trygve Dahl, General Manager at FPX & Intelliquip.

"The fact remains that many companies rely on manual methods or spreadsheets when they could be selecting, pricing, quoting, and selling equipment more accurately, efficiently and more profitably," notes Dahl. "Having worked with hundreds of companies, we have identified the most common methods to improve lead to order processes regardless of how unique or complex the equipment or the selling process. By introducing digital tools and automation, nearly every business can experience measurable improvements that result in faster, more accurate, more efficient and more profitable selling that drives increased sales and revenue."

The $1Million ROI Challenge begins in May and runs through August 2021. FPX and Intelliquip will provide eligible Fluid-Handling and other Mechanical Equipment Manufacturing businesses with a comprehensive ROI analysis.

Details, terms and conditions on the offer can be found here or by visiting FPX.com.

FPX & Intelliquip, an FPX Company, is a leading SaaS provider serving mechanical equipment manufacturers and distributors with more than 200,000 users spanning 182 countries quoting over $40B through the platform. For more than 30 years, FPX has focused on delivering Select-Configure-Price-Quote solutions purpose-built to the unique requirements of the manufacturers and sellers of pumps, compressors, motors, valves, and much more. Since acquiring long-time partner Intelliquip in 2019, the company has expanded its Selling Cloud solution to serve the digital transformation needs of its customers and the market. For more information on how FPX & Intelliquip enables manufacturers and distributors of mechanical equipment to quote and sell faster, more efficiently and more profitably, visit https://www.fpx.com or https://www.intelliquip.com

