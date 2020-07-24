Fr. Jeffrey L. Hamblin, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SARASOTA, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fr. Jeffrey L. Hamblin, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Medical Professional for his remarkable contributions to the field of Psychiatry in acknowledgment for his dedication and commitment as a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist with Centerstone and in Private Practice.



Proudly serving entire families in the Bradenton/Sarasota area, Centerstone consists of more than 450 physicians, nurses, counselors, caseworkers, leaders, and support staff. Dedicated to providing quality patient-centered care, Centerstone offers outpatient mental health counseling and support & physician services tailored to each individual. Dr. Hamblin has devoted the past three years at Centerstone and 18 years caring for patients and teaching residents at Downstate SUNY.



As a seasoned and trusted child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Hamblin has garnered over 30 years of professional experience, specializing in ADHD, Depression, Bipolar, Oppositional Defiance, and Autism. Throughout his practice, he aims to advance mental, physical, and spiritual health for all. In addition to caring for patients, Dr. Hamblin supervises fellows serving as an Assistant Clinical Professor and Attending at Children's Mental Health at the SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn. He also practices at a private telepsychiatry practice in New York City. Before his current endeavors, he worked as a child and adolescent and emergency room psychiatrist at Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn.



To prepare for his acclaimed career, Dr. Hamblin received his Medical Degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in 1992. He went on to complete his residency in psychiatry and his fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Spanish from Indiana University Bloomington and a Master of Divinity degree from Nashotah House in Wisconsin.



Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Hamblin has maintained active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations as a Board of Trustees member of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC). He is also an active member of the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatry Association.



Dr. Hamblin dedicates this recognition to Lenore Engel, MD, and Joan Hittleman, Ph.D.



In his free time, Dr. Hamblin enjoys and is a patron of the theatre, opera, and cabaret. He also serves as a priest at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key in this his 40th year of ordination.



For further information, please visit https://centerstone.org/.

