Frac Sand Market Size to Grow by USD 1.75 billion with 65% Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Frac Sand Market Vendor Analysis

The frac sand market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the frac sand market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The frac sand market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Frac Sand Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Frac Sand Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors:

Athabasca Minerals Inc.

Atlas Sand Co. LLC

Badger Mining Corp.

CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Ceramics Inc. Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Group Co. Ltd.

Covia Holdings LLC

Diversity Technologies Corp.

ECP Management LP

Emerge Energy Services LP

Hi Crush Inc.

Permian Frac Sand LLC

Preferred Proppants LLC

Sibelco Group

Sierra Frac Sand LLC

SmartSand Inc.

Source Energy Services Ltd.

US Silica Holdings Inc.

Victory Nickel Inc.

Vista Proppants and Logistics

Frac Sand Market Segmentation Highlights

Revenue-generating Type Segment Analysis

White Frac: The frac sand market share growth in the white frac segment will be significant during the forecast period. White frac sand is used to enhance the hydrocarbon recovery rates during the extraction of oil and natural gas through hydraulic fracturing. With major oil and natural gas extraction projects being carried out worldwide, the demand for white frac sand is increasing globally during the forecast period. Therefore, the growing demand for oil and natural gas globally, especially in North America , will drive the consumption of white frac sand during the forecast period.

The frac sand market share growth in the white frac segment will be significant during the forecast period. White frac sand is used to enhance the hydrocarbon recovery rates during the extraction of oil and natural gas through hydraulic fracturing. With major oil and natural gas extraction projects being carried out worldwide, the demand for white frac sand is increasing globally during the forecast period. Therefore, the growing demand for oil and natural gas globally, especially in North America , will drive the consumption of white frac sand during the forecast period.

Brown Frac

Regional Opportunities

North America: 65% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the frac sand market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The large-scale adoption of hydraulic fracturing in the extraction of oil and gas from shale is garnering greater investments in unconventional production, which will propel the frac sand market growth in North America over the forecast period.

65% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the frac sand market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The large-scale adoption of hydraulic fracturing in the extraction of oil and gas from shale is garnering greater investments in unconventional production, which will propel the frac sand market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Frac Sand Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frac sand market report covers the following areas:

Frac Sand Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frac sand market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frac sand market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frac sand market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frac sand market vendors

Frac Sand Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 65% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, China, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Athabasca Minerals Inc., Atlas Sand Co. LLC, Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Group Co. Ltd., Covia Holdings LLC, Diversity Technologies Corp., ECP Management LP, Emerge Energy Services LP, Hi Crush Inc., Permian Frac Sand LLC, Preferred Proppants LLC, Sibelco Group, Sierra Frac Sand LLC, SmartSand Inc., Source Energy Services Ltd., US Silica Holdings Inc., Victory Nickel Inc., and Vista Proppants and Logistics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 White frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on White frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on White frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on White frac - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on White frac - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Brown frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Brown frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Brown frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Brown frac - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Brown frac - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 79: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Badger Mining Corp.

Exhibit 81: Badger Mining Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Badger Mining Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Badger Mining Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Ceramics Inc. Exhibit 84: CARBO Ceramics Inc. - Overview

Ceramics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: CARBO Ceramics Inc. - Business segments

Ceramics Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: CARBO Ceramics Inc. - Key offerings

Ceramics Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: CARBO Ceramics Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Covia Holdings LLC

Exhibit 88: Covia Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 89: Covia Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Covia Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Emerge Energy Services LP

Exhibit 91: Emerge Energy Services LP - Overview



Exhibit 92: Emerge Energy Services LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Emerge Energy Services LP - Key offerings

10.7 Hi Crush Inc.

Exhibit 94: Hi Crush Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Hi Crush Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Hi Crush Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Sibelco Group

Exhibit 97: Sibelco Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: Sibelco Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Sibelco Group - Key offerings

10.9 Sierra Frac Sand LLC

Exhibit 100: Sierra Frac Sand LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: Sierra Frac Sand LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Sierra Frac Sand LLC - Key offerings

10.10 SmartSand Inc.

Exhibit 103: SmartSand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: SmartSand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: SmartSand Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Source Energy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Source Energy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Source Energy Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Source Energy Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 US Silica Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 109: US Silica Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: US Silica Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: US Silica Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: US Silica Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 113: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 114: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 115: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 116: Research methodology



Exhibit 117: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 118: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 119: List of abbreviations

