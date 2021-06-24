Frac Sand Market to Contribute over 4% CAGR in Speciality Chemicals Industry | Technavio

The frac sand market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizations across the globe to gradually flatten their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses are going through go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Frac Sand Market Participants:

Badger Mining Corp.: The company offers CARBONORTHERN WHITE high conductivity Ottawa Frac Sand.

CARBO Ceramics Inc.: The company offers frac sand through its subsidiary Osburn Materials.

Sibelco Group: The company offers proppant which is durable and crush-resistant material.

Frac Sand Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Frac sand market is segmented as below:

Type

White Sand



Brown Sand

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

