Fracture Partners with The Pablove Foundation to Launch Collection of Photos Taken By Kids With Cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pablove Foundation and Fracture are proud to announce an exciting new collaboration to benefit research for childhood cancer.

The Pablove Foundation's Shutterbugs program teaches kids living with cancer to develop their creative voice through the art of photography.

On February 15, in honor of International Childhood Cancer Day, Fracture will launch the Shutterbugs Collection, featuring inspiring photography from Shutterbugs graduates printed on Fracture's signature glass prints. All profits from this collection will be used to fund a research grant to support the fight against childhood cancer.

"The Fracture team is humbled by the talent, creativity, and resilience of each of these young photographers," says Fracture CEO, Abhi Lokesh. "It's truly an honor to be able to work alongside The Pablove Foundation to empower these kids to share their art with the world, while also raising funds and awareness in the fight against childhood cancer."

The Shutterbugs Collection features original images by 9 different photographers, between the ages of 7-20, who participated in the program. Their exceptional work ranges from bright and inspiring to subtle and contemplative, showing the unique talent and perspective of each photographer.

"The Shutterbugs program was an important part of my cancer journey," says 10 year-old Colby, who took the class twice while bravely battling B Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. "I learned so many things about photography, it helped me express what I was feeling and it was also a fun distraction from all my hard treatments. I love taking photos!"

"We couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with Fracture," says Pablove CEO, Kerstin Lynam. "Fracture glass prints are perfect to add to the immediacy and brilliance of each image; they reveal a child's distinct emotion and point of view. It becomes clear as glass that these young artists are always squeezing more out of each moment. What a powerful reminder to all of us."

The Pablove Foundation is a leading non-profit with its two-prong mission fighting childhood cancer with both art and science. Their Shutterbugs program celebrates its 11th year and their Powered by Pablove research grants program has surpassed a net-total funding impact of over $16M in improving care for childhood cancers.

Explore the Shutterbugs Collection and meet the young artists who are finding hope and healing through the lens at Fracture.com starting on February 15, 2022.

About The Pablove Foundation

The Pablove Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) pediatric cancer non-profit named after Pablo, a little boy who lost his battle with childhood cancer at the age of 6. In 2009, his parents founded Pablove with a mission to improve the lives of kids living with cancer through art and invest in underfunded, cutting-edge pediatric cancer research. It's what we call "fighting childhood cancer with love".

Pablove Shutterbugs is the evidence-based healing arts program that teaches children + teens with cancer to develop their creative voice through photography. The national program is offered at no-cost to families and has put cameras in the hands of nearly 2,000 kids with cancer. Since COVID, the 6-week class is currently offered fully virtually, available to serve kids anywhere, including in hospital.

Powered by Pablove is the research grants program that awards funding to the brightest minds in pediatric cancer. Pablove has invested over $3.3M to researchers at leading institutions across the globe, with a net-total funding impact of over $16M to improve treatments, and ultimately cure childhood cancers. To learn more visit pablove.org

About Fracture

Fracture is fast-growing direct-to-consumer wall decor brand based in the Gainesville, Florida area. Fracture prints digital photos and images directly onto glass for a sleek, vivid, and modern print that is unlike anything else on the market. Customers can also feel good about Fracture products because they are made by real people in the USA in our solar-powered, carbon neutral facility.

Contact: [email protected]

PRESS CONTACT: Kelly Chase, (330) 696 8867,https://fractureme.com/

SOURCE Fracture