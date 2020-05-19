Fraen Pivoting to Support First Responders

READING, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-time Massachusetts manufacturer has repurposed a portion of its operations to making PPE for frontline workers. Fraen Corporation manufactures various precision components and assemblies for the automotive, LED lighting, healthcare, and defense industries. Like many other small businesses, Fraen has seen a reduction in manufacturing orders as customers have idled their plants for a period due to COVID-19, causing Fraen to reduce its output production as well, leaving the capacity to manufacture other products, and a special role in helping to protect our front line hero's in the health care, police, fire, and associated vocations.

Helps the Community

Nic Scarfo, president and CEO of Fraen Corporation, said: "We saw the opportunity for Fraen to do its part in helping first responders and those that may still need to be outside under these conditions stay safe and protected." To that end, Fraen pivoted to develop its Face Shield product lines. Fraen's Face Shields provide full-face coverage, may be worn with and extend the life of other PPE such as masks or goggles, are optically clear, and may be cleaned and reused.

Fraen has already donated thousands of Fraen Face shields to first responders and small businesses impacted by COVID-19. In addition, to assist businesses with their reopening efforts, Fraen also is offering the shields to essential businesses, and a number of food processing companies, medical practices, construction, optometrists, dentists, convenience stores, and retail organizations have been purchasing the shields.

Product Availability

Mr. Scarfo added, "We can continue to help, by offering our face shields not only to first responders, but to companies that are reopening their operations. Companies striving to provide a safe environment for their returning employees, but are having trouble securing a reliable supply of sturdy, reusable face shields are more than welcome to reach out to us. Our vertical integration of in-house tool making, molding processes and procurement of local materials combined with years of experience in high volume assembly, positions us to accomplish those objectives."

Fraen Corporation, Reading, MA, was established in 1942 and continues to be a family-owned small business. Fraen, a US-based company, specializes in manufacturing and assembling quality, precision, high-volume injected molded plastic, stamped, and turned-metal components for several different industries, including but not limited to automotive, healthcare, defense, and solid-state lighting. Fraen holds over 50 patents.

