Fragrance Creators' Amanda Nguyen Promoted to Vice President, Government Affairs & Legal

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today the promotion of Amanda Nguyen, J.D., to Vice President, Government Affairs & Legal. Nguyen joined the association in 2016 as Director, Government Affairs & Legal, and has managed an overhaul of the organization's advocacy program to elevate the benefits of fragrance and the industry on the American economy and our everyday lives. She has been instrumental in building relationships with diverse stakeholders and driving key industry wins in ingredient communication; trade/tariff; and legislation that drives positive change for people, perfume, and the planet.

In her new role, Nguyen will assume greater supervisory responsibilities in the association's advocacy vertical and play a more active role in shaping the industry's strategic policy development.

"Amanda brings a sophistication and tenacity to this work that ensures all perspectives are considered in the rooms where fragrance policy is shaped," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "With a fierce dedication to building consensus, she is committed to shaping policies that are founded in sound science and that help drive positive change for all. Her leadership and perspective will be key factors in how we evolve the organization in 2020 and beyond."

"I'm thankful to Amanda for her tireless work in representing our industry and educating on key issues to stakeholders across state and federal governments," said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., President & CEO, Robertet USA. "Our industry is better positioned as a result of her efforts, and I'm confident she will continue to elevate fragrance in this new role."

Prior to joining Fragrance Creators, Nguyen served as an Assistant Attorney General at the Tennessee Office of the Attorney General and Reporter (TN AG) and also worked at the Kansas Legislative Research Department and the Environmental Law Institute (ELI). She earned her Doctorate of Law at Vanderbilt University.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

