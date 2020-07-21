Fragrance Creators Announces Strategic Pivot to Advance Responsible Fragrance Industry Stewardship

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a highly attended mid-year business meeting with members held today, Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) announced a strategic pivot to drive forward its longstanding mission and meet the needs of members and the public in today's fast-changing world. While remaining finished product agnostic, the association has elevated its finished product manufacturers from "Associate" to "Active" members, confirmed with a vote by its membership. This move is aimed at further aligning with and harnessing the power of the fragrance value chain to advance responsible fragrance industry stewardship.

Fragrance Creators Association

As interest in fragrance rises, Fragrance Creators is continuing to strengthen its expertise and relationships and cementing its role as the primary coordinating platform for fragrance-related issues across the value chain. This encompasses the manufacture and use of fragrance in a myriad of products, including cleaning and laundry, personal care and cosmetics, fine fragrance, air care and more. The organization remains committed to partnering with allied trade associations on efforts to grow appreciation for the importance and benefits of fragrance and to increase understanding of the fragrance industry's safety program—namely, knowledge of the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM), the International Fragrance Association (IFRA), and the Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety.

Looking to 2021 and beyond, Fragrance Creators is amplifying critical initiatives that drive at the association's unique value:

Expanding The Fragrance Conservatory—the digital resource for high-quality information on all-things fragrance

Accelerating its Importance and Benefits of Fragrance program—the unified industry effort to review, develop, and deliver credible information about the importance and benefits of scent in a wide variety of finished product categories

Engaging retailer leadership—the fragrance value chain's platform to educate and drive greater impacts for the public

"Fragrance Creators serves as the platform for unprecedented fragrance representation, leadership, and stewardship," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "Our diverse, values-driven membership is engaged, unified, and extraordinarily committed to our mission: to promote and protect the fragrance industry's ability to enhance lives of people and the health of our planet."

"Fragrance Creators has demonstrated remarkable agility in providing equal opportunity for members to engage and in delivering real-world results for the value chain, at the speed of business," said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., President & CEO of Robertet USA and Chairman of the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors. "The association's unique value lies in its ability to collaborate, enhance the work of other trades, and bring stakeholders along to advance responsible industry stewardship."

During the meeting, Fragrance Creators' leadership highlighted the organization's strong track record of performance and leadership—both before and during the pandemic. From the start of COVID-19, the association successfully protected fragrance manufacturing from shutdown orders, supported resolution of foreign supply chain issues, and secured the movement of fragrance industry essential workers and goods to ensure fragrance inputs into critical cleaning and sanitizing products could continue unimpeded. It also served as the fragrance value chain's coordinating platform to drive greater impacts for public health and safety. The association is continuing to empower the fragrance industry and users of fragrance with a myriad of customized COVID-19-related resources and guidance, including webinars, with a particular focus on worker safety and public health.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the majority of North American fragrance manufacturing and the fragrance value chain. The organization's membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

Contact: Lia Dangelico

[email protected]

+1 571 317 1504

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Conservatory

SOURCE Fragrance Creators Association

Related Links

http://fragrancecreators.org

