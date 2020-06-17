Fragrance Creators Applauds FDA for Continued Efforts to Promote Public Health

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association released today the following statement from Farah K. Ahmed, President and CEO, expressing appreciation on behalf of her membership to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ongoing efforts to temporarily allow fragrance companies and others to create hand sanitizer to help in the fight against COVID-19. The statement follows Fragrance Creators' June 16 member webinar, featuring Paul Loebach, Director, Drug Registration and Listing Staff at FDA, and moderated by Darci Ferrer, Director, Regulatory Science at Fragrance Creators, that provided guidance and a dynamic, real-time demonstration on registration and listing of hand sanitizers, under the Agency's temporary guidance.

Fragrance Creators Association

"Thank you to the FDA for engaging with our members and helping Fragrance Creators advance meaningful membership education that supports industry efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We are grateful for the important work the Agency is doing to make the registration and listing process for hand sanitizers more accessible to manufacturers of these critical public health products.

"Our members are leading industry stewards, and we are proud of their quick action in adapting production schedules to meet the increased demand for sanitizing and cleaning products, as well as their charitable product contributions to health-care facilities and first responders. Fragrance Creators remains committed to working collectively with our members, broader industry, and government officials and policymakers to reduce the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19 as we navigate the pandemic."

About Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

Contact:

Lia Dangelico

[email protected]

+1 571 317 1504

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Fragrance Creators Association

SOURCE Fragrance Creators Association

Related Links

http://fragrancecreators.org

