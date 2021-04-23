Fragrance Creators Association President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed's Statement Acknowledging EPA for Its Direct Engagement & Insights Shared With the Association's Membership

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association released the following statement from Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, expressing gratitude to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for sharing insights with the association's membership on fragrance regulation under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Fragrance Creators hosted a member webinar yesterday featuring Kerry Leifer, Chief of the Chemistry, Inerts and Toxicology Branch, EPA Office of Pesticide Programs Registration, and moderated by Darci Ferrer, Chief Scientist at Fragrance Creators:

"On this Earth Week, we thank the EPA for meeting with our membership. For Fragrance Creators' members, responsible industry stewardship includes advancing and sharing good science and innovation to protect the planet. We are grateful to Kerry for taking time to educate and answer questions from our diverse membership—both large and small companies along the fragrance value chain. We appreciate that the Agency understands fragrance is an essential part of the supply chain for products, like disinfectants, that are critical to public health. Dialogue between EPA and our members fosters greater understanding and mutual respect, and is vital to help ensure compliance and the safety of scented products. Under Darci's leadership, Fragrance Creators' best-in-class multidisciplinary science and technical program continues to expand key relationships in an effort to advance sound science, green chemistry, and the benefits of fragrance to everyday life."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

