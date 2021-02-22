Fragrance Creators Association President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed's Statement in Support of H.R. 5, the Equality Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association issued a statement today from President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed signaling the association's support for the reintroduction of H.R. 5, The Equality Act, intended to empower all people—regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity—to pursue their dreams. Passed by the House of Representatives in 2019 with bipartisan support, the bill would amend several provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to provide affirmative, statutory non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans with regard to employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs, and jury service.

"Fragrance Creators stands with the LGBTQ community as we continue our direct leadership and decisive action at the industry level in support of The Equality Act. We are leveraging our unique advocacy infrastructure to build awareness and solidify support among the association community and other stakeholders. We support the Biden Administration's commitment to its passage during its first 100 days and call on Congress to pass the bill swiftly.

"Across the country, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Americans still lack basic legal protections, leaving them vulnerable to harassment and discrimination. This is plainly unacceptable. The American democracy is built upon the dream of equality of opportunity, a dream that makes our nation exceptional. All people have a right to pursue a life of dignity, including employment, without fear of intolerance.

"The beauty of the fragrance industry lives in the creative artistry of our people—every scent creation is a celebration of authentic human expression that connects us with our emotions and memories and brings us closer to one another. It is the essence of what drives Fragrance Creators' unwavering support of The Equality Act."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents interests along the fragrance value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

