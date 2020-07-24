Fragrance Creators Welcomes Lisa Pankiewicz of The Clorox Company to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today that Lisa Pankiewicz has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Pankiewicz serves as Vice President of Global Stewardship for The Clorox Company, a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. With more than 30 years of experience across various regulatory sectors, Pankiewicz oversees the company's global regulatory affairs, product safety, chemical management, and global trade compliance, including all regulatory, technical, and scientific activities.

Prior to joining Clorox in 2015, Pankiewicz served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Shiseido Americas Corporation, preceded by nearly 20 years at CHANEL, where she served most prominently as Executive Director Research & Development, Regulatory Affairs. After earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from Georgian Court University, she secured a Master's of Science Degree in Marketing & Business Management from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. A strong industry advocate, she also serves as Treasurer of the Household and Commercial Products Association (HCPA) Board of Directors.

"I'm thrilled to represent Clorox on the Board of this results-producing association," said Pankiewicz. "Fragrance Creators continues to demonstrate an ability to deliver value for the entire fragrance value chain at the speed of business."

"At this pivotal time for our industry, Lisa's voice and perspective will be invaluable to the Board as we work across the fragrance value chain and strengthen our influence," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators. "As a values-based organization, Board members like Lisa—who are committed to doing the right thing, always—are critical to our ability to deliver on-going value for people, perfume, and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the majority of North American fragrance manufacturing and the fragrance value chain. The organization's membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

