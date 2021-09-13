Fragrance Ingredients Market Growth Worth $ 2.83 Billion during 2021-2025 |COVID-19 Impacts and Analysis | Technavio
Sep 13, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fragrance ingredients market is poised to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period. The fragrance ingredients market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
Discover Specialty Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The report identifies growing demand for cosmetic products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for detergents and surging growth in the pulp and paper industry will further fuel the market's growth. However, side-effects of fragrance ingredients and the rising price of the raw material hinder the market the growth
The fragrance ingredients market analysis includes Type segment and Geographic Outlook. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
The fragrance ingredients market covers the following areas:
Fragrance Ingredients Market Sizing
Fragrance Ingredients Market Forecast
Fragrance Ingredients Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- BRENNTAG AG
- Ernesto Ventos SA
- Firmenich SA
- Givaudan SA
- Huabao International Holdings Ltd.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Symrise AG
- Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- The MANE Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- BRENNTAG AG
- Ernesto Ventos SA
- Firmenich SA
- Givaudan SA
- Huabao International Holdings Ltd.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Symrise AG
- Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- The MANE Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
