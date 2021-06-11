Framework Emerges From Stealth With New Funds to Power Goal-Based Communities

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework , a platform designed to help health and wellness businesses create branded virtual wellness programs, emerged from stealth with $3 million in seed funding led by True Ventures. The company provides the modular infrastructure needed to bring together community, coaching and content in a unified offering.

When Annie Grace, best-selling author of the sobriety book This Naked Mind, wanted to build an online program to change her followers' relationships with alcohol, she had two options: cobble it together with various platforms like Facebook Groups, Zoom, and Slack or hire an expensive development agency to build a custom app.

Instead, she picked a third option – Framework. Using Framework's infrastructure, Grace was able to create her 30-Day Alcohol Experiment Program and launch it under her own brand on her website and in the App Store. In less than three months, over 30,000 people had completed her program, which now has over 1,500 5-star reviews on the App Store.

Grace is one of the many health and wellness coaches, experts, authors, YouTubers, physicians, and more, who have used Framework to propel their businesses in a post-Covid world — a world in which demand for online wellness solutions has skyrocketed. Using Framework as a vessel, they can customize their own unique site, become community owners, hire additional coaches to help scale their content programming, and help community members reach their health and wellness goals; all in a highly curated, beautifully branded way. Example goals include navigating pregnancy, weight loss, managing chronic illness, and so much more.

"We're excited to empower the leaders of communities built around mutual improvement, wellness and health. Our customers and their communities are given a suite of tools that have been custom designed to facilitate change that will leave them happier, healthier and more fulfilled," said Rush Sadiwala, founder and CEO of Framework.

Framework delivers modular infrastructure that gives community owners access to powerful tools for managing their groups, as well as administrative functions to manage their businesses. They can create cohorts based on filtered commonalities like age and gender, entice participation through drip feeds of relevant content, integrated journaling prompts, progress tracking tools, wellness widgets like streak counters, and, soon, integration with wearable technology. To better manage the admin, Framework also features integrated payments, CRM and various other third-party integrations all in one seamless experience.

"We're seeing program completion rates of 35 percent compared to 3 percent completion rates for traditional online courses," added co-founder and CTO Jack Stevens, who noted that a large draw to Framework is how it enables health and wellness experts to build and manage entire teams of coaches who can help to scale their programming.

Mike Collins of SugarAddiction.com used Framework to build his 30 Day Sugar Detox Challenge. He then trained and certified 15 coaches who now offer one-on-one coaching to members of the Sugar Addiction. This has enabled far more impact – and business growth – than Collins would have been able to achieve on his own.

A growing number of physicians have taken to Framework, as well. Most recently, The Center for Complicated Grief at Columbia University built its Grief Steps for Parents program using Framework.

"There's a big opportunity for a company like Framework to empower wellness-focused businesses to create a central space for online wellness communities – one that's both private and driven by dynamic content and opportunities to connect," said Kevin Rose, partner at True Ventures. "Rush and his team have a keen understanding of what coaches and creators need to help their community members thrive. We see Framework as a solution to the fragmented social spaces and one-size-fits-all platforms that don't offer the modular infrastructure and various content formats required for the unique needs of health and wellness programs."

Other investors in the round include Uprising , Clay Point Investors , and LookingGlass . The Framework team plans to use its seed round to accelerate product development and support health and wellness experts in scaling their impact.

About Framework

Framework offers Health and Wellness businesses a platform for building their brands and creating goal-based online communities. Once an expert has created their online community using Framework's infrastructure, they can inspire change by creating cohorts, hosting events, and serving up drip feeds of content with guided journaling exercises, progress trackers and more evidence-based tools that help people achieve goals. Authors, YouTubers, wellness coaches, physicians, therapists, and hobbyists all use Framework to build protected social spaces where their community members can thrive. To learn more, visit www.framework.so.

About True Ventures

Founded in 2005, True Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology startups. With more than $2.8 billion under management, True provides seed and Series A financing to entrepreneurs in today's fastest growing markets. To learn more, visit www.trueventures.com .

