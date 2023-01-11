France aesthetic devices market size to increase by USD 237.05 million: Driven by the rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries - Technavio

Jan 11, 2023, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic devices market in France by product, end-user and distribution channel - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% and register an incremental growth of USD 237.05 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The aesthetic devices market report in France includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- AbbVie Inc. - The company offers aesthetic devices under the subsidiary Allergan.
- Alma Lasers GmbH - The company offers aesthetic devices such as Soprano Titanium, Soprano ICE Platinum, and Alma PrimeX.
- Candela Corp - The company offers aesthetic devices such as the SaltFacial.
- Cutera Inc. - The company offers aesthetic devices such as Xeo, Excel HR, and Enlighten SR.
- Cynosure LLC
- Fotona d.o.o
- Lumenis Be Ltd
- Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA
- Sciton Inc.
- Venus Concept Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as a rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries, a growing number of private clinics and treatment options will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the stringent regulation on aesthetic devices is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market Segmentation
- Based on product, the market is segmented into energy-based aesthetic devices and non-energy-based aesthetic devices. The energy-based aesthetic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
Related Reports:
The energy-based aesthetic devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,752 million. The increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices may impede the market growth.
The aesthetic devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,815.68 million. The shifting consumer attitudes about wellness and beauty are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulation on aesthetic devices may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aesthetic devices market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the aesthetic devices market size in France and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across France
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aesthetic devices market vendors in France
|
Aesthetic Devices Market In France Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
119
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 237.05 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.23
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Lumenis Be Ltd, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., and Venus Concept Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's health care market reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 12: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Chart on France: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on France: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Aesthetic devices market in France 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Aesthetic devices market in France 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Energy-based aesthetic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Energy-based aesthetic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 40: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Dermatology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Dermatology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 71: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 72: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 73: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 74: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 75: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 76: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 77: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 79: AbbVie Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Alma Lasers GmbH
- Exhibit 81: Alma Lasers GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Alma Lasers GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 83: Alma Lasers GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.5 Candela Corp
- Exhibit 84: Candela Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Candela Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: Candela Corp - Key offerings
- 12.6 Cutera Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Cutera Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Cutera Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 89: Cutera Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Cynosure LLC
- Exhibit 90: Cynosure LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Cynosure LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: Cynosure LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 Fotona d.o.o
- Exhibit 93: Fotona d.o.o - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Fotona d.o.o - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Fotona d.o.o - Key offerings
- 12.9 Lumenis Be Ltd
- Exhibit 96: Lumenis Be Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Lumenis Be Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Lumenis Be Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.10 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA
- Exhibit 99: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Key offerings
- 12.11 Sciton Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Sciton Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Sciton Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Sciton Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Venus Concept Inc.
- Exhibit 105: Venus Concept Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Venus Concept Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Venus Concept Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 108: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 109: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 110: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 111: Research methodology
- Exhibit 112: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 113: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 114: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article