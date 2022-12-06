France Buy Now Pay Later Market Analysis and Investment Report 2022-2028: French BNPL Startups are Expanding their Presence by Launching Services in More International Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 38.6% on an annual basis to reach US$17,808.4 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in France remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.6% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$12,851.4 million in 2021 to reach US$54,836.7 million by 2028.



France is one of those markets where competition in the buy now pay later (BNPL) segment is continuously growing. This, coupled with the changing consumer expectations, has resulted in more investment from firms in the sector, as players seek to boost innovation and drive adoption among French consumers.



Although BNPL remains a minority payment type in France, it has recorded significant growth over the last two years in France. Driven by the pandemic outbreak, more and more consumers adopted the payment method as it offered them higher purchasing power and the convenience of splitting their purchases in interest-free installments.



In the B2B segment, BNPL has recorded strong growth in France. With the trend expected to grow further in Europe from the short to medium-term perspective, investment in space is also projected to rise over the next three to four years.



BNPL players are raising investment from global venture capital and private equity firms in France



Across the European continent, the demand for BNPL products has surged, which has resulted in players recording strong growth. Similar trends have been visible in France, where firms are now raising funding rounds to scale their operations across the European region.

In February 2022, Alma, one of the leading BNPL firms in France, announced that the firm had raised €210 million in a debt and equity funding round. Notably, the firm is planning to use the investment to extend its operations across France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Belgium. Additionally, the firm is also planning to move into new European markets such as Austria, the Netherlands, Portugal, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

As of February 2022, the firm had partnered with 6,000 merchants, thereby offering consumers the ability to pay in installments for their purchases. While the main product of the firm is pay in two, three, or four installments, Alma also offers pay in ten- and twelve-month plans. However, these options are for specific purchases, such as furniture and consumer electronics. The firm is currently processing €1 billion annually. Moreover, unlike its competitors, the firm does not charge late payment fees.

In 2021, several major BNPL players, such as PayPal, have dropped late fees on BNPL installments. The publisher expects more firms to adopt the strategy as scrutiny around BNPL continues to grow globally. While it might lead to a revenue drop for firms, it will also lead to a more responsible lending behavior among BNPL players.



French BNPL startups are expanding their presence by launching services in more international markets



Globally, the BNPL market is expected to record strong growth over the next three to four years as the adoption of the deferred payment method continues to rise among consumers.

Consequently, French BNPL startups are considering international expansion to capitalize on the projected growth of the global BNPL market.

In February 2022, Younited Credit, the French BNPL startup, announced that the firm is planning to expand operations into the United Kingdom. Notably, the firm had raised US$368 million in funding as of February 2022 and offered rapid loans up to US$58,000.

The firm reported strong growth in 2021 and has announced its projection of reaching US$5.7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) by the end of 2022. Along with France, the firm is also operational in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, and the United Kingdom is expected to be the sixth market for Younited Credit.

As the competition in the space continues to grow, more firms are expected to expand their presence to drive sustainable revenue growth and compete with global leaders in the BNPL market.



Global BNPL providers are entering into strategic partnerships to onboard more merchants and marketplaces



To drive their transaction value and volume, one of the strategies adopted by BNPL providers is to partner with the payment's platform, thereby enabling them to onboard more merchants and marketplaces.

In March 2022, Afterpay, known as Clearpay in Europe, announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Thunes, a global cross-border payments platform.

Through this collaboration with Thunes, Clearpay will be able to onboard more merchants and marketplaces onto its platform, thereby assisting the firm in increasing its transaction value and volume.



Scope



France BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

France Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players (Alma, After Pay, Klarna, Cofidis, Paypal)

France Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

France Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

