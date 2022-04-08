France Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2022-2028 - French Fintech Firms are Building Partnerships to Launch Different BNPL Products Overseas

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in France are expected to grow by 57.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 12357.1 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in France remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.3% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 7869.6 million in 2021 to reach US$ 52475.3 million by 2028.



Consumers are becoming more and more comfortable with buy now, pay later (BNPL) services in France. This has led to the growing and widespread adoption of the deferred payment method among consumers across the country. The presence of several BNPL products, including those from global BNPL giants, such as Klarna and PayPal, has also helped the adoption and growth of the industry over the last few quarters.



While the use of the BNPL payment method continues to surge for online shopping in the country, BNPL providers are launching niche-based BNPL services to gain market share in the French deferred payment industry. Moreover, as the sector continues to grow over the next four to eight quarters, the publisher expects more niche-based BNPL product launches in the French BNPL market.



E-commerce platforms are expected to launch more BNPL products to attract customers in 2022



In the midst of growing demand for split payment options among consumers, e-commerce platforms are expected to roll out the BNPL payment method to expand their consumer base in France.

, Wish, the global e-commerce platform, entered into a strategic partnership with Klarna to offer its customers a BNPL payment method at the time of checkout. Notably, the BNPL service has been rolled out for customers in . However, Wish is expected to launch the payment method for its users in France in 2022. Along with France , the firm is also expected to launch the BNPL payment option for consumers in Australia , Canada , Italy , and Spain in 2022.

Strategic partnerships are rising to launch BNPL payment option for flight travelers in France



As traveling activities regain momentum in the country, airlines are entering into strategic partnerships with BNPL providers to offer travelers with flexible monthly payment options.

In July 2021 , Air Tahiti entered into a strategic partnership with Fly Now Pay Later provider, Uplift. Under the collaboration, travelers booking Air Tahiti can pay in installments using the BNPL payment method offered by Uplift. Notably, Uplift has partnered with more than 200 airlines globally to offer its BNPL payment method to travelers around the world.

The publisher expects more such strategic partnerships between BNPL providers and airlines in France over the next four to eight quarters, which will subsequently assist the growth of the overall BNPL market from the short to medium-term perspective.



French fintech firms are building partnerships to launch different BNPL products overseas



In the midst of the growing adoption of BNPL products globally, firms are looking to expand into the global markets to gain more market share over the next four to eight quarters.

In November 2021 , French FinTech firm Younited Credit, which provides BNPL service in the country, entered into a strategic partnership with Bankable, the global architect of Banking as a Service solution, and LiftForward, the leading BNPL subscription platform. Under the collaboration, the three firms will be launching a BNPL product for consumers in Italy .

Scope



France BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

France Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Alma

Klarna

Scalapay

Clearpay

PayPal

France Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

France Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

France Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

