France Cards & Payments and COVID-19: 2020 Market Study - Pre-Pandemic & Revised Forecasts of Total Payment Card, Debit Card, and Credit & Charge Card Transactions by Value & Volume

This report focuses on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on both the economy and the cards and payments industry in France.



Based on proprietary datasets, the snapshot provides a detailed comparison between pre-COVID-19 forecasts and revised forecasts of total payment card, debit card, and credit and charge card transactions by value and volume. It also offers information on measures taken by the government to combat coronavirus.



Fears surrounding the impact of COVID-19 have already significantly hampered the global economy, with key markets across the globe losing 20-50% of their value year-to-date. Many economists and institutions have cut their forecasts, with consensus global GDP growth currently at 2.6% for 2020 and many experts predicting the potential onset of recessionary environments.



A similar trend is expected in France as well, as economic growth in the country is expected to register a dip in the first quarter of 2020 and will decelerate further if this disease is not controlled at the earliest. The decline will have an adverse impact on all sectors including banking and payments.



Key Highlights



France's GDP has been revised downward for 2020 due to the economic disruption caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. There has been a sharp rise in the cancelation of flights, hotel bookings, and major cultural and sporting events including the International Tourism Trade show and Paris Book Fair.

GDP has been revised downward for 2020 due to the economic disruption caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. There has been a sharp rise in the cancelation of flights, hotel bookings, and major cultural and sporting events including the International Tourism Trade show and . According to the French government, 2.2 million Chinese visitors spent a total of $4.4bn in 2019, and all the reservations made by Chinese visitors for 2020 have been canceled since mid-February.

in 2019, and all the reservations made by Chinese visitors for 2020 have been canceled since mid-February. The decline in overall consumer spending precipitated by the outbreak and the lockdown in France will partially be offset by a rise in online payments.

Key Topics Covered



COVID-19 Update Impact Assessment Total Payment Cards Market vs. Pre-COVID-19 Forecasts Debit Cards Payment Market vs. Pre-COVID-19 Forecasts Credit & Charge Cards Payment Market vs. Pre-COVID-19 Forecasts

