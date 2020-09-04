France Construction Market and Databook 2015-2024 - Impact of COVID-19, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, Risk Assessment
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015-2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the construction industry in France is expected to record a CAGR of 8% to reach EUR 244 billion by 2024.
The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be EUR 58.1 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 2.6% during review period.
Construction industry in France has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic is expected to impact the growth across key sectors over the short to medium term and recovery is expected to be slow. Residential and commercial construction sectors are going to be worst affected though infrastructure construction sector is expected to maintain growth momentum, supported by public spending.
Report Coverage
This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in France, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in France.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
France Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in France
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
France Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in France
France Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in France
France Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in France
France Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Cities Covered
- Paris
- Marseille
- Lyon
- Toulouse
- Nice
- Nantes
- Strasbourg
- Montpellier
- Bordeaux
- Lille
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in France.
- Volume and Value Data: Get a detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for the historical as well as the forecast period.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
Companies Mentioned
- Bouygues Construction
- Eiffage SA
- Soletanche Freyssinet Group
- Vinci SA
- Bouygues SA
- Eurovia (SAS)
- Fayat SAS
- NGE Group
- Egis Group
- GSE Group
- RAZEL-BEC SAS
- Herve SA
- Groupe Coplan SA
- Baudin Chateauneuf Group
- Entreprise MALET SA
- Galco
- Soletanche Bachy
- Entreprise Generale Leon Grosse SA
- Groupe Legendre
- Spie Fondations
- Botte Fondations
- Entreprise de Travaux Publics de l'Ouest
- Spie Batignolles
- VINCI Concessions
- VINCI Construction France SAS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9qyoa
