France Data Center Market 2019-2024 - Key Vendors are Equinix, Interxion, Connerstone, DCforData, Euclyde, and Iliad Data Center
Aug 02, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The France data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2024
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in France and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the France data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.
Equinix, Interxion, Connerstone, DCforData, Euclyde, and Iliad Data Center are the prominent investors/vendors in the France data center market.
The increased penetration of the internet, smartphones, social media and the rise in digital payment services are expected to enhance the cloud demand in France. The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and the CNIL (The French Data Protection Authority) will bring more investments in data centers in the country as the CNIL provides the protective legal framework for data storage and processing.
Also, the government's digital roadmap offers various investments toward digital economy under the National Investment Program. IoT data processing is expected to develop new opportunities for data center providers. IoT will bring applications and workloads that demand near real-time responsiveness, which will promote deployment of edge data centers.
High cloud adoptions to increase data center investments, increased government support for developing the digital economy and the increased adoption of Big Data and internet of things technology are expected to drive the data center investment in the France data center market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the France data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- The spending on cloud services in France was estimated at $8 billion in 2018. The SaaS segment dominated the market, with over 50% of the total cloud services share in France.
- The French government has launched several initiatives to boost digitization and promote SMEs for developing a vibrant start-up ecosystem.
- In 2018, the diesel generators segment with around 1.5 MW power capacity dominated the France data center market.
- The market will witness the adoption of low-voltage systems that are likely to be placed on each floor of the datacenter.
- High-capital investments in greenfield facilities will be major revenue opportunities for general contractors and sub-contractors in the France data center market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Datacenter Investment in France
3. Investment Opportunities in France
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. France Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
8. France Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
9. France Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
10. France Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
11. France Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
12. France Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
13. France Data Center Market by Geography
- Paris
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cities
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- APL
- Artelia
- Arup
- Bouygues Construction
- CAP INGELEC
- Eiffage
- Etix Everywhere
- ICTroom Company
- M+W &Exyte
- TPF Ingnierie
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- Colt DCS
- Comrach
- Connerstone
- CyrusOne
- DCforDATA
- Equinix
- Euclyde
- Interxion
- MiPih
- OVH
- Scaleway Datacenter
- TAS Group (OWL)
- Zayo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z39vp9
