France e-Cigarette Market Report 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "E-Liquids Main Source of Revenue for Vape Stores: France Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In our latest look at the French market, we find that most of the vape stores have a monthly revenue of between 10,000-20,000. Sales of e-liquid generate around 60% of revenue, while tobacco is the most popular flavour.

The most popular strength is 6mg/ml. The e-liquid sector is dominated by French brands, while the hardware sector is led by Chinese brands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Background

3 Vape store overview

4 Revenue analysis

5 E-liquids

6 Hardware and tanks/atomisers

7 CBD

8 Future outlook and regulations

Companies Mentioned

  • Alfaliquid
  • Aspire
  • Bordo2
  • Eleaf
  • Innokin
  • Joyetech
  • Kanger
  • Liquideo
  • Pulp
  • Roykin
  • Smok
  • Svaourea
  • VDLV
  • Wismec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njw52p/france?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

18:00 ET From Cigarettes to Vaping - The Factors for Change...

17:45 ET Global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2026 by Site,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

France e-Cigarette Market Report 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

18:15 ET