France e-Cigarette Market Report 2018

In our latest look at the French market, we find that most of the vape stores have a monthly revenue of between 10,000-20,000. Sales of e-liquid generate around 60% of revenue, while tobacco is the most popular flavour.

The most popular strength is 6mg/ml. The e-liquid sector is dominated by French brands, while the hardware sector is led by Chinese brands.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2 Background



3 Vape store overview



4 Revenue analysis



5 E-liquids



6 Hardware and tanks/atomisers



7 CBD



8 Future outlook and regulations

Companies Mentioned



Alfaliquid

Aspire

Bordo2

Eleaf

Innokin

Joyetech

Kanger

Liquideo

Pulp

Roykin

Smok

Svaourea

VDLV

Wismec

