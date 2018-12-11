France e-Cigarette Market Report 2018
18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "E-Liquids Main Source of Revenue for Vape Stores: France Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In our latest look at the French market, we find that most of the vape stores have a monthly revenue of between 10,000-20,000. Sales of e-liquid generate around 60% of revenue, while tobacco is the most popular flavour.
The most popular strength is 6mg/ml. The e-liquid sector is dominated by French brands, while the hardware sector is led by Chinese brands.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Background
3 Vape store overview
4 Revenue analysis
5 E-liquids
6 Hardware and tanks/atomisers
7 CBD
8 Future outlook and regulations
Companies Mentioned
- Alfaliquid
- Aspire
- Bordo2
- Eleaf
- Innokin
- Joyetech
- Kanger
- Liquideo
- Pulp
- Roykin
- Smok
- Svaourea
- VDLV
- Wismec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njw52p/france?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article