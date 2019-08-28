France Mobile Travel Booking Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Mobile Travel Booking Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The travel booking payments through mobile in France is expected to record a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 854.3 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in travel industry increased at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on travel booking through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in France. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Companies Mentioned

Lydia

Lemon Way

Leetchi

Mangopay

Lyf Pay

Orange Cash

