France pet food market size to grow by USD 1.18 billion, growth opportunities led by Axis Communications AB, CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd - Technavio

Jan 05, 2023, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet food market in France is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The pet food market size in France is forecast to grow by USD 1.18 billion. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Request Latest PDF Sample Report
France pet food market 2023-2027: Scope
The France pet food market report covers the following areas:
France pet food market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Product
- Dry food: Due to advantages like convenience in storage and transportation as well as a longer shelf life than wet food, dry pet food is particularly well-liked by pet owners in France. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to increase due to the rising importance of convenience in pet food storage and consumption and the simplicity of logistics.
- Snacks and treats
- Wet food
France pet food market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
Agronutris, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Faunafeed, Gersycoop, Groupe Legris Industries, Interquell GmbH, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Manghebati SAS, Nestle SA, Nestor, Orange Pet Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Pets Choice Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, sarl MINOTERIE FARGES, SAS VERNON Pierre, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, United Petfood Producers NV, and Valorex are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the France pet food market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the France pet food market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the France pet food market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the France pet food market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of France pet food market vendors
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to
download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related Reports
Pasta Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The pasta market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,386.99 million. The growing prominence of private labels is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as false claims by some vendors may impede the market growth.
Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The instant soup market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,880.38 million. The new product launches are notably driving the instant soup market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.
|
Pet Food Market Scope In France
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
116
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1.18 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.35
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agronutris, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Faunafeed, Gersycoop, Groupe Legris Industries, Interquell GmbH, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Manghebati SAS, Nestle SA, Nestor, Orange Pet Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Pets Choice Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, sarl MINOTERIE FARGES, SAS VERNON Pierre, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, United Petfood Producers NV, and Valorex
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 11: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on France: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on France: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Pet food market in France 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Pet food market in France 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Dry food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Dry food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Dry food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Dry food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Dry food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Snacks and treats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Snacks and treats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Wet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Wet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Wet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Wet food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Wet food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 60: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 61: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 62: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 63: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 64: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 65: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Agronutris
- Exhibit 66: Agronutris - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Agronutris - Product / Service
- Exhibit 68: Agronutris - Key offerings
- 11.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.
- Exhibit 69: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Faunafeed
- Exhibit 73: Faunafeed - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Faunafeed - Product / Service
- Exhibit 75: Faunafeed - Key offerings
- 11.6 Gersycoop
- Exhibit 76: Gersycoop - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Gersycoop - Product / Service
- Exhibit 78: Gersycoop - Key offerings
- 11.7 Groupe Legris Industries
- Exhibit 79: Groupe Legris Industries - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Groupe Legris Industries - Product / Service
- Exhibit 81: Groupe Legris Industries - Key offerings
- 11.8 Kerry Group Plc
- Exhibit 82: Kerry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 11.9 Manghebati SAS
- Exhibit 86: Manghebati SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Manghebati SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 88: Manghebati SAS - Key offerings
- 11.10 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 89: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 11.11 Nestor
- Exhibit 94: Nestor - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Nestor - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Nestor - Key offerings
- 11.12 Pets Choice Ltd.
- Exhibit 97: Pets Choice Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Pets Choice Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Pets Choice Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.13 Roquette Freres SA
- Exhibit 100: Roquette Freres SA - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Roquette Freres SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Roquette Freres SA - Key offerings
- 11.14 SAS VERNON Pierre
- Exhibit 103: SAS VERNON Pierre - Overview
- Exhibit 104: SAS VERNON Pierre - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: SAS VERNON Pierre - Key offerings
- 11.15 Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH
- Exhibit 106: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.16 United Petfood Producers NV
- Exhibit 109: United Petfood Producers NV - Overview
- Exhibit 110: United Petfood Producers NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: United Petfood Producers NV - Key offerings
- 11.17 Valorex
- Exhibit 112: Valorex - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Valorex - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Valorex - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 115: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 116: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 118: Research methodology
- Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 120: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article