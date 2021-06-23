Frances Largeman-Roth Shares Ways to Snack Smarter for Summer With Tips on TV

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frances Largeman-Roth is the go-to nutritionist for all the network morning shows. This superstar of healthy eating is bringing her passion for nutrition on how to choose healthier snacks for summer. Frances discusses some ideas to curb hunger with everything from nuts to fruits to dates and a couple of options that will really surprise. This interview will also showcase some 'better-for-you' foods that are nutritious and taste good!

Healthy Snacking options with Frances Largeman-Roth this Summer!

TOP GO-TO RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SMARTER SNACKING

California walnuts is one of Frances' favorite snack recommendations. Snacking on California walnuts is food for thought, literally, because walnuts are the only nut that offer an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain health. One ounce of walnuts provides 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber and 2.5 grams of ALA omega-3 fatty acid. A growing field of research is looking at the connection between walnuts and brain health. Walnuts can be seasoned to meet sweet, salty or spicy flavor cravings while providing valuable nutrients to keep up energy. Try recipes like California Walnut Romesco Sauce, Walnut Pesto, Beet Muhammara, Walnut Trail Mix and Carolina BBQ Walnuts. Look for seasoned walnuts at grocery stores, check out walnuts.org for easy snack recipes, or simply grab a handful to snack smarter this summer.

SUGGESTIONS FOR A SWEETER OPTION

Natural Delights Medjool Dates are a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit packed with essential vitamins and nutrients. Versatile and portable, Natural Delights Medjool Dates are so easy to throw into a bag to eat whole, blend them into energy balls, or use them in place of sugar in favorite recipes. Try recipes like Whole Medjool Date, Fruit, Nut & Cheese Plate/Box or Medjool Date Power Balls. Medjool Dates are full of natural sugars and dietary fiber, this healthy snack delivers a sweet caramel flavor while providing the sustained energy needed throughout the day. Medjool dates are low on the glycemic index and contain more potassium by weight than a banana making them an excellent pre and post workout snack as well. For more information and recipes, visit www.naturaldelights.com

Website / Video

contact: [email protected]

Related Images

frances-largeman-roth.jpg

Frances Largeman-Roth

Healthy Snacking options with Frances Largeman-Roth this Summer!

SOURCE TipsOnTV