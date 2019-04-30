DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frances Rutchik Gardner, CFP, CFEd, CDFA is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Finance in recognition of her role as Founding Partner and Associate at Gardner Wallace Financial Solutions.

Serving the Dallas, Texas area, Gardner Wallace Financial Solutions consists of a team of experienced associates, certified financial planners, and business and financial advisors. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality service that they deserve, the Financial Solutions team at Gardner Wallace will guide you in developing strategies for financial challenges that can arise in the areas of retirement planning, risk management, business planning, wealth accumulation, and estate planning.



Amassing over 28 years of experience in the field of finance, Mrs. Frances Rutchik Gardner is a certified financial planner and known for her expertise in comprehensive financial planning. She began her career in financial services in 1990 and since then has been commended for her notable contributions to the industry. As Founding Partner and associate at Gardner Wallace Financial Solutions, her and her team provides a wide array of financial solutions to their clients, working closely with them to identify needs, develop appropriate solutions, and implement a plan that evolves with their clients through all life stages. Mrs. Gardner is also a registered representative of Hornor, Townsend and Kent.

Throughout the course of her education, Mrs. Gardner earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas in Dallas. She also has her Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Divorce Analyst (CDFA), and CFE Certified Financial Educator (CFEd). Mrs. Gardner leads many educational workshops at corporations including The Complete Financial Management Workshop, Taking Control Financial Workshop for Women, and Passport to Retirement.



In recognition of her professional accolades Mrs. Gardner has received numerous industry awards and recognition which can all be viewed on her company website www.gardnerwallace.com.



When she is not working, Mrs. Gardner enjoys hiking and yoga.



Mrs. Gardner dedicates this recognition to her husband, her three children, six grandchildren and her parents. She also dedicates this recognition to Eileen McDonald, David Ayres, and in loving memory of Julie Baer-Greene.



Registered Representative of and, Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. 16479 Dallas Parkway, Suite 850, Addison, TX 75001, Ph.: (469) 737-4000, Gardner Wallace Financial Solutions Group and Continental Who's Who is unaffiliated with Hornor Townsend & Kent, Inc. 2242921RM-Oct20



