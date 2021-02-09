Franchise Filming to Exhibit at IFA's 2021 Virtual Annual Convention, Offers Video Marketing Solution to Growing Franchisors

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Filming, a leading, full-service video production provider that helps franchisors tell authentic stories of their successful franchisees using a VIP subscription model of monthly videos to drive leads, will be in attendance at the International Franchise Association's 2021 Virtual Annual Convention, Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 23-25.

The IFA Convention is franchising's biggest event for business development and personal growth, bringing together industry veterans and those just starting out in a dynamic environment while charting the future of the industry. As a Silver Sponsor, Franchise Filming will not only be exhibiting but also hosting a business solution roundtable – Telling the Story of Your Franchise in Engaging Ways – on Feb. 25, 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET. Due to the impact of COVID-19, franchisors are hungrier for leads than ever before, and are seeking out new ways to enhance their franchise development strategies. This roundtable discussion will center on creative ways to tell your brand story and drive growth.

"We're excited to meet ambitious franchisors who are interested in enhancing their marketing strategy to drive leads," said Trevor Rappleye, Founder & CEO of Franchise Filming. "As franchisors look to restructure their 2021 marketing strategies and prepare for the post-pandemic future, many are realizing the incredible asset that video production can bring to the marketing mix. We're thrilled at the opportunity to exhibit at this event and we can't wait to meet all the determined, successful brands ready to up their game."

The IFA's virtual tradeshow booths will allow exhibitors to connect via 1-on-1 video with attendees, as well as feature marketing materials and much more. Attendees will frequently be encouraged to visit the tradeshow between educational sessions – and incentivized to so with fun and competitive interactive gaming. Unlike the IFA's live events, virtual exhibits will conveniently be accessible to both attendees and exhibitors 24-7, from the first day of the convention until the last.

Franchise Filming has gained a reputation for incredible, strategic storytelling in video form. In the past six months, Franchise Filming has signed on eight new large clients, growing its roster to include reputable names such as Neighborly, Batteries Plus Bulbs, Go Mini's, and CVS Health among others. Through its subscription-based model , Franchise Filming gives internal marketing team's their time back – handling everything from start to finish including the development of a complete custom strategy to capture stories, coordination, filming, editing, and final product.

Amid the pandemic, Franchise Filming made significant pivots to continue serving its clients and help them reach their goals. By onboarding a new COVID Safety Officer and offering virtual video production via Zoom , in addition to its in-person offerings, the company is able to capture impactful content with a significantly reduced production time – with final videos completed in just five to ten days. The new service allowed Franchise Filming to double its full-time team and double its video output in 2020 as it aims to grow to a million-dollar provider in 2021.

For more information on Franchise Filming, please visit https://franchisefilming.com/ or call at 888-389-3456.

About Franchise Filming

Founded by serial entrepreneur Trevor Rappleye, Franchise Filming is a leading, full-service video production provider that helps franchisors and suppliers across the country drive leads and win more clients with monthly videos via a VIP membership model. The Franchise Filming membership provides a world-class customer service experience with professional videos every month that will drive sales without corporate video production hassles – no travel costs or extra fees, with final videos completed in just five to ten days. Whether companies are seeking to raise awareness or drive more sales, Franchise Filming provides a creative, high-quality solution by creating memorable and engaging videos that inspire people to take action and drive sales. For more information, please visit https://franchisefilming.com/.

