Franchise Finance Veterans Join the Auspex Capital Team

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Auspex Capital, LLC, a leading financial advisory and boutique investment banking firm specializing in the restaurant industry, announced that franchise finance veterans Tammy Welch and Chris Poppe will be joining the Auspex team as Senior Vice Presidents, on Feb. 1, 2019.

Welch and Poppe will be responsible for executing key aspects of the company's growth plan by unlocking opportunities across the major restaurant brands throughout the United States.

Christopher Kelleher, Managing Director at Auspex, said on the addition of Welch and Poppe, "We are delighted to welcome Tammy and Chris to our team. We have worked with both of them for many years and have always been impressed by their strong work ethic and commitment to their customers. We look forward to growing the platform with these seasoned executives."

A 25-year franchise industry professional, Welch brings to her new position a proven track record of developing and executing new business, most recently as a Senior Vice President at City National Bank and previously at GE Capital. "Auspex's growth in the restaurant space over the past 15 years, particularly in M&A and debt placement, has been extremely impressive. I look forward to contributing to the Auspex team by leveraging my experience serving restaurant franchisees in a commercial and relationship-driven culture."

Poppe has 21 years of experience in franchise finance, including roles as a Senior Vice President at City National Bank and as a Vice President at GE Capital. On his new position Poppe said, "I am honored to join the Auspex team and look to continue building on the group's long-standing industry success. Being part of an organization of skilled and highly successful advisors — one that has grown and succeeded through hard work and dedication to its clients — aligns exactly with my ideals and practices."

"Auspex Capital's mission is building long-term relationships with restaurant industry entrepreneurs," Kelleher said. "We're focused on enabling our clients to derive even more value from Auspex by adding these two talented professionals who share our commitment to this mission."

About Auspex Capital, LLC

Auspex Capital is a boutique investment banking and financial advisory firm serving restaurant owners and franchisees of national and regional concepts. Specializing in the restaurant industry, Auspex Capital's expertise includes M&A advisory, debt placement, and strategic advisory. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif.

Contact:

Christopher Kelleher

CKelleher@auspexcapital.com

SOURCE Auspex Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://auspexcapital.com

