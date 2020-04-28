Franchise Icon Allie T. Mallad And Entrepreneur Sam Berry To Accelerate Lefty's National Expansion

"Sam Berry is a gifted and supremely talented entrepreneur having already built a terrific and popular brand in Southeast Michigan with his concept Lefty's. Given our vast experience with multiple franchise concepts, and the massive synergies that we can now both bring to the table, we see Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks becoming the next major national fast-casual dining chain over the next 12 to 24 months," proclaimed Mallad.

Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks & Grill boasts 15 open locations with another 4 soon-to-be-open by early summer. Lefty's stands right now as the most innovative "cheesesteak grill" franchise opportunity in the industry, and is clearly differentiated from the traditional burgers, chicken and pizza chains. "Our Customers crave Lefty's mostly because of our quality grade A food, our first-class service and the exceptional cleanliness in our sit-down and take-out restaurants," said Berry who has been frequently and prominently featured on local and social media, including the Food Network.

Lefty's ground-breaking business model features a focus on proprietary menu innovation, a highly efficient operational system, strong lunch-dinner-catering opportunities and a deep commitment to community involvement. Berry's promise to every community served by Lefty's is that, "we will honor and give back to each community as if it were our very own. We will participate in city traditions and functions with our quality food as we maintain our great reputation with local schools and fund-raising events. We guarantee to treat our Customers and Employees like family."

In the new partnership, Berry will serve as Founder and President of the company overseeing all day-to-day operations, franchisee training and onboarding, new location grand openings and ongoing franchise support.

Mallad will serve as CEO of the company and will spearhead all strategic growth and franchise development activities to accelerate the national expansion of Lefty's to new markets.

Mallad will certainly leverage his extensive 30+ years of experience as franchisee of multiple franchise chains, including Little Caesars, Applebees, Brueggers Bagels, Golden Corral among other brands, and as the current franchisor of health and wellness national chains Massage Green Spa, Red Effect Infrared Fitness and Stretch Smart Infrared Therapy, towards building the Lefty's chain.

"Our immediate plan is to double the number of Lefty's locations by end of 2020, then double again by end of 2021 and we already have significant franchisee interest in the pipeline to execute this vision," stated Mallad during a recent store opening in Detroit.

