Franchise-Industry Veteran Joins NuVinAir to Expand Company's Nationwide Footprint to Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir Global, which offers a suite of proprietary products that safely and effectively create healthy vehicle interiors, today announced the company's expansion of its franchise program to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. John Patriarca, who has been a franchisee for nearly a decade with European Wax Center, another Plano-based franchisor, is the company's newest franchisee.

"I'm excited to bolster the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the NuVinAir franchise, a company that has been at the forefront of industry-leading innovation for the past several years and further catapulted by the pandemic," said Patriarca. "I know firsthand that DFW is incredibly welcoming and supportive of small businesses, so I'm eager to embrace this new opportunity."

A veteran of franchise ownership, Patriarca became a NuVinAir franchisee in January 2022 when he purchased territories in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and founded NuVinAir DFW with his brother, Paul Sanchez, and his father, Richard Patriarca. He owns the exclusive rights to his territories and will implement NuVinAir's line of science-backed products and healthy vehicle programs across the region. Patriarca's team will support a wide range of enterprise opportunities in the transportation space, including rental-car companies, automotive dealerships, car washes, detail shops, RVs, trucking fleets, mobility companies, and other automotive businesses.

"Partnering with John further solidifies our home-base market positioning and strengthens our leadership in the DFW region, as well as across the country," said Kyle Bailey, CEO and founder of NuVinAir, who was recently quoted in Entrepreneur magazine on 10 Ways the Pandemic Transformed Franchising. "Today's younger generation of entrepreneurs doesn't necessarily want to find success in the same way their parents have, but rather carve their own path, and John's successful franchisee journey is a testament to that."

Prior to the past decade as a franchisee for European Wax Center, for which he owned and operated 15 locations across Florida, Nevada, and Arizona, Patriarca founded Genco Electrical & Solar, an electrical-construction company, where he managed all aspects of the business. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management from Arizona State University in Phoenix, where he grew up and still resides.

Among NuVinAir's product offerings is its autonomous Cyclone treatment, which dispels a dry, hygienic vapor throughout the vehicle's ventilation system to quickly reduce pollutants and contaminants, while reaching places wipes and sprays cannot. The company's newest product, ReKlenz-X, is an EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses, without compromising a vehicle's interior or the safety of those applying it. As part of its product portfolio, ReNuSurface is an eco-friendly, safe, all-in-one cleaner that replaces multiple products and saves on supply costs.

About NuVinAir Global:

Based in Dallas, NuVinAir offers a suite of proprietary products that safely and effectively create healthy vehicle interiors. With cleaning innovation and patented technology, the industry leader caters to rental-car companies, dealerships, and other automotive businesses. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories. To learn more about NuVinAir, visit nuvinair.com and follow their blog nuvinair.com/blog/.

