Franchise Scorecards Hosts Live Webinar with iFranchise Group CEO

"Mark is a highly sought-after consultant and thought-leader in the franchise industry," said Paul DiModica, VP of Franchise Scorecards. "The pandemic has changed—and continues to change—the franchise industry, and many new and experienced franchisors are struggling to chart a course forward for success. We're excited to have Mark participate in this webinar bringing his franchise expertise to this live event."

Mark Siebert, CEO of iFranchise Group, speaks about the state of franchising post-pandemic in live webinar

For nearly three decades, Mark has been actively helping franchisors grow, and has personally assisted over 30 Fortune 1000 companies and over 500 start-up franchisors. He is an expert in evaluating companies for franchisability, structuring franchise offerings, and developing franchise programs.

Webinar viewers can expect authoritative insights from our guest speaker, including:

Impacts to the franchise industry and an outlook toward growth in 2022

Strategic planning elements essential for every franchise leader

Enhanced franchise support systems and what's to be expected in the new era

To register for this live webinar on September 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, click here. To learn more about Mark Siebert and the iFranchise Group, click here.

Franchise Scorecards is an enterprise platform that integrates all franchisee unit (and franchisor) department software and measurement systems under one umbrella application. Our easy-to-use and easy-to-deploy operational success platform measures, and manages real-time data from: POS systems, CRM, loyalty programs, royalty applications, legacy software, customer service, accounting systems, marketing, inventory, labor, time management, payroll, Excel, and any other strategic information you have both at the franchisor and franchisee level.

