FranchiseHelp Announces New Franchise Awards

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FranchiseHelp, the largest source of franchisee leads, announced today that they have begun gathering data to feature a top franchisor list on the FranchiseHelp website and promoted across the web. The rankings will highlight top brands in multiple categories such as Fastest Growing Franchise. Research is being conducted through a custom survey filled out by Franchisors.

Currently, millions of potential franchisees visit www.FranchiseHelp.com each year to aid in their franchise investment search. FranchiseHelp connects these prospects with Franchisor's looking to expand, creating a partnership to help exceed development goals.

Critically, the results of the rankings will boost brand recognition and winning franchisors will receive complimentary email blasts promoting their brand to the FranchiseHelp audience and beyond.

Stay tuned for the winners and be sure to enter your Franchise - HERE.

"FranchiseHelp is excited to start featuring your company as one of the year's top franchises. This distinguishment echoes loudly with prospects and is just one of the many ways we're able to enhance the continued growth of your business." – Adam Kirschman, President of FranchiseHelp.

Founded in 2010, FranchiseHelp is the largest source of franchisee leads, and a 4-time Inc 500/5000 winner. Millions of potential franchisees visit FranchiseHelp.com for their franchise investment search. Learn more at FranchiseHelp.com.

