Franciosi Consulting Launches New YouTube Channel; Lui Franciosi Sends His Season's Greetings.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lui Franciosi is proud to announce the launch of his new YouTube channel. As a pharmacologist and former executive in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Franciosi's videos will focus on topics related to health and pharma care, as well as topics related to entrepreneurship, seniors care and COVID-19.

Lui Franciosi has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He is the founder, president, and CEO of Franciosi Consulting Ltd., which advises on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and seniors care industries.

Dr. Franciosi is excited to share information through videos.

Currently, Dr. Franciosi's YouTube channel features video topics about running your own business, chronic pain, the importance of long-term senior care, Lyme Disease, as well as COVID-19 & the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

For more information, please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PSoeH8yN-HuLg5xFi5Qxw/.

Additionally, Lui Franciosi would like to send his season's greetings and best wishes for a successful 2021 to all clients and friends. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a difficult and challenging year for many. The pharmaceutical research has delivered on the much-needed COVID-19 vaccines in a timely manner, and Lui Franciosi is excited to see vaccinations now underway across the world. He goes on to say, "Please enjoy the holidays, stay safe and get ready for a new year! I'm optimistic it's going to be a good one for all of us and the rest of humanity."

About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has worked as a pharmacologist and an executive in the pharmaceutical industry in Canada, Europe, and Asia. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. He went on to become the COO at Verona Pharma for seven years. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the president and CEO.

SOURCE Franciosi Consulting Ltd.

