Francis Ford Coppola Winery Collaborates With Becker Vineyards To Launch 2017 Unita Blends Cabernet Sauvignon

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Ford Coppola Winery joins forces with Becker Vineyards to launch the 2017 Unita Blends Cabernet Sauvignon now available exclusively in California and Texas. This new wine reflects two iconic brands coming together to showcase the terroir from distinct growing regions and creates a new experience for customers that they've never tasted before. Both wineries are renowned throughout their home states and worked together to combine grape selections from the two regions, producing a complex red wine with unique expressions.

"I am inspired by this collaboration, as it stands for unity. During these ultra-competitive times, I think it's important to show companies and people working together to inspire our customers," says Corey Beck, CEO and Chief Winemaker of The Family Coppola. "I'm truly inspired by the label, as it's a creation directly from Mr. Coppola and his art team."

Francis Ford Coppola has been in the winemaking business for over forty years and both the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Becker Vineyards were established by families whose passion for making wine began with couples looking for a vacation getaway, only to have their estates evolve into something on a much grander scale.

"Corey and team share the same passion and winemaking style for Cabernet Sauvignon as we do, so I'm glad he approached me with the idea to collaborate," says Dr. Richard Becker, Owner of Becker Vineyards. "We also share similar company values, making the fun project even more meaningful."

Becker Vineyards is in Stonewall, part of the Texas Hill Country. Most of the soils in this area consist of clay loam over limestone, though vineyards that reside closer to the river feature alluvial soils, which are perfect for growing Cabernet Sauvignon. The fruit from California comes from vineyards in Sonoma County, which also has a diversity of soil types ideal for Cabernet, including alluvial, red volcanic, and rocky clay loam. The 2017 growing season in Sonoma County resulted in exceptional concentration and wines with a lot of power and density. In Texas Hill Country, the season started and finished early, producing well-balanced fruit.

Medium-bodied with a round, silky texture, Unita Blends Cabernet Sauvignon offers layers of ripe, juicy flavors and vibrant spice notes. Aromas of blueberry, cocoa, clove, vanilla and caramel on the nose are followed by juicy flavors of dark cherry, plum, berry, and earthy mineral on the palate. Our barrel selections impart toasted wood nuances

that play beautifully with the fruit and create a toasted bread finish. Youthful in its delivery and well-balanced, this wine will pair beautifully with a goat cheese tart, braised short ribs, or burgers with bleu cheese.

The 2017 Unita Blends Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml bottles may be purchased at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery tasting room and the Becker Vineyards tasting room, and will be available in select grocery stores in Texas.

About The Family Coppola

The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. Domaine de Broglie is the newest high-end wine brand and vineyard in esteemed Willamette Valley honoring science, history, discovery and premium Oregon wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off the beaten path locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates a venerable film production company, American Zoetrope; the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces. Earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Media Contact:

Jennifer Leitman

EVP, Strategic Partnerships, The Family Coppola

jennifer.leitman@ffcpresents.com

Public.Relations@ffcpresents.com

SOURCE The Family Coppola

Related Links

https://www.francisfordcoppolawinery.com

