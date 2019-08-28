Francis Ford Coppola Winery Releases New 2017 Apocalypse Now® Final Cut Cabernet Sauvignon In Honor Of The Renowned Film's 40th Anniversary

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Ford Coppola Winery releases its 2017 Apocalypse Now® Final Cut Cabernet Sauvignon from the respected Alexander Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA) in Northern California. This new wine builds on the success of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film restored and rereleased this year as Apocalypse Now: Final Cut.

"A sequence in the film shows people enjoying wine during an extravagant dinner and for me, offering this Apocalypse Now wine helps highlight who Francis is as a filmmaker," says Corey Beck, CEO and Chief Winemaker of The Family Coppola. "Many wonderful moments in his films center around family gathering for a meal together, and we welcome people into our family each time they enjoy our wine or visit our winery."

The Francis Ford Coppola Winery showcases part of the six-time Academy Award winning director and screenwriter's personal film collection including various props and keepsakes from the Vietnam war epic. This rare group includes the bamboo cage where Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) imprisons Captain Willard (Martin Sheen), surfboards, totem poles, authentic pottery and beads crafted by locals of the little fishing town of Baler in the northern Philippines, costumes from some of the main characters, and Tyrone "Clean" Miller's hat (Laurence Fishburne). The army bag and dossier that Captain Willard carries is also on display including the map, and other documents that are all authentic film props.

In filmmaking, final cut privilege is reserved for the director to determine the final version of the film released to the public. In honor of the 40th anniversary and its final cut release, the Apocalypse Now Final Cut Cabernet Sauvignon is a striking and memorable wine made from excellent quality fruit.

The Apocalypse Now Final Cut Cabernet Sauvignon brings aromas of raspberry jam, baked blueberries, violets, and smoky spice notes of clove and tobacco. The opulent full-bodied palate presents juicy flavors of crushed cherries, berries, and cocoa. It features a long, decadent finish with touches of caramel and toasted wood, and an overall excellent structure with tannins capable of aging for several more years.

The Apocalypse Now Final Cut Cabernet Sauvignon and Apocalypse Now Red Blend 750ml bottles may be purchased at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery tasting room and online. For inspiration to plan your trip to the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, join the conversation by following @coppolawine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Guests can experience the many attractions at the award-winning property including wine tasting bars, a restaurant, a full bar, a culinary garden, a swimming pool with European-style cabines, a performing arts Pavilion, a park area with game tables and bocce courts, and other movie memorabilia.

About The Family Coppola

The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. Domaine de Broglie is the newest high-end wine brand and vineyard in esteemed Willamette Valley honoring science, history, discovery and premium Oregon wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off the beaten path locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates a venerable film production company, American Zoetrope; the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces. Earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more.

