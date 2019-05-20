Francis Perdue Burgerim C-Suite Executive Opens Franchise Birmingham, Alabama

BIRINGHAM, Ala., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based Publicist, Francis Perdue has become a serial entrepreneur while expanding her efforts to Birmingham, Alabama. Francis is one of the youngest Black women to purchase a Burgerim franchise. Francis was recently appointed as the Director of Public Relations at the Burgerim HQ. Burgerim is an international gourmet burger chain that offers sensibly sized burgers.

Burgerim Franchisee Francis Perdue

Burgerim cornered the market with a twist on the sliders with customization. Transforming decadent burgers with patties made of Salmon, Wagyu Beef, Angus Beef, Chicken, Falafel, uncut Patties and more is how they stand out from the regular burger joint. They do not just stop at the patties; their buns, toppings and sauces give it a unique blend of options. Burgerim Birmingham is one of the first burger bars of its kind to open in the area.

1/3 lb and ¼ lb options have been added to the menu to accompany the Beer, Wine, Milkshake, Wings and Salad options as well. Returning to her family's hometown to provide a quality source of food, Francis is on mission to give back to her community at large.

Currently, Perdue is the Senior Publicist and Talent Manager of PS Media Talent, Communications Director for My Beverages, inventor, speaker and lead producer on a film entitled, Coffee Pot. Perdue, sits on a charity board of trustees for Imanginetainment which assist youth in their pursuit of entertainment based careers. Her accolades have been community based where her colleagues, charities and schools she volunteers her time at have nominated her for The Hart Foundation and City National Bank's Black Business Hall of Fame.

"I decided to open Burgerim in my family's hometown because they were different from other franchises in which it wasn't top heavy for a start-up fee and they assist you every step of the way. I intend on giving the community assistance through programs for students at Parker High and other high schools and colleges in the area. I want women, women of color and people of color period to know that we can work together and attain wealth to change our neighborhood as well as our legacies," says Perdue.

Perdue wants to use her opportunity at Burgerim to enhance the local community in major ways. She aspires for her patrons to enjoy a delectably unique meal and learn the values, principles and strategies for financial wellness.

