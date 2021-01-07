Francisca Restaurant Announces Its Expansion Plans For 2021 In Times Square

"We are happy to share this announcement with our clients and partners. The growth of Francisca Restaurant, a brand with a Venezuelan stamp, is due to the immense support we have received since our opening. After hundreds of requests, we decided to open more locations in other cities in Florida," informed Jesús Pita, CEO of the company, from New York.

After the opening of the first location in Doral 4 years ago, Francisca Restaurant has opened 2 other locations in Miami Lakes and Miramar and currently generates more than 190 jobs for the community. The next cities where new locations will open are Brickell, Orlando, Kendall, Davie and others to be announced soon.

Levin de Grazia, CEO of Bocas Group, said that the corporation's plans are focused on bringing Latin American flavors to Florida and the United States. Francisca Restaurant will offer the possibility to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to invest in a license to work and grow under the backing of one of the most successful brands in the restaurant industry in South Florida.

Under their slogan "Success is cooked over charcoal", Francisca Restaurant established itself as the headquarters of Miami's charcoal chicken. Unique in its style and flavor, and as a meeting place to celebrate Latin American gastronomy.

The pride in the traditions of our cuisine is embodied in the story of Francisca, a Venezuelan woman who traveled throughout Latin America and managed to pay tribute to our flavors. Today, this honor grows and is consolidated thanks to a vision of hard work, high quality standards, service and a passion for cooking.

SOURCE Francisca Restaurant