Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Pierre Lassonde 121,459,000 97.80% 2,733,976 2.20% David Harquail 123,850,572 99.72% 342,404 0.28% Tom Albanese 124,056,759 99.89% 136,217 0.11% Derek W. Evans 123,839,973 99.72% 353,003 0.28% Dr. Catharine Farrow 123,826,788 99.71% 366,188 0.29% Louis Gignac 123,442,193 99.40% 750,783 0.60% Jennifer Maki 124,102,920 99.93% 90,056 0.07% Randall Oliphant 123,731,625 99.63% 461,351 0.37% The Hon. David R. Peterson 117,918,474 94.95% 6,274,502 5.05%

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and stream company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Franco-Nevada has a strong balance sheet and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

