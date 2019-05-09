Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Franco-Nevada Corporation

May 09, 2019, 14:32 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in Toronto are set out below.



Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Pierre Lassonde

121,459,000

97.80%

2,733,976

2.20%

David Harquail

123,850,572

99.72%

342,404

0.28%

Tom Albanese

124,056,759

99.89%

136,217

0.11%

Derek W. Evans

123,839,973

99.72%

353,003

0.28%

Dr. Catharine Farrow

123,826,788

99.71%

366,188

0.29%

Louis Gignac

123,442,193

99.40%

750,783

0.60%

Jennifer Maki

124,102,920

99.93%

90,056

0.07%

Randall Oliphant

123,731,625

99.63%

461,351

0.37%

The Hon. David R. Peterson

117,918,474

94.95%

6,274,502

5.05%

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and stream company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets.  Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies.  Franco-Nevada has a strong balance sheet and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends.  It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Related Links

www.franco-nevada.com

Also from this source

Franco-Nevada Reports Record Q1 Results...

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2019 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Franco-Nevada Corporation

May 09, 2019, 14:32 ET