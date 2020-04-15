Franco-Nevada Provides Details on Annual Meeting and Release of Q1 Results

TORONTO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation notes that the location of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") has been changed to its corporate head office at 199 Bay Street, Suite 2000, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario as the original meeting venue, the TMX Broadcast Centre, is no longer available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Meeting will be available through a live webcast and teleconference. Franco-Nevada is strongly encouraging registered and beneficial shareholders to vote in advance using their proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, and to participate in the Meeting through the webcast or teleconference. Shareholders will be able to submit questions during the Meeting through the webcast or teleconference or may submit questions in advance of the Meeting to [email protected].

Details on how to access the live webcast and teleconference are listed below:

Conference Call and Webcast: May 6th at 4:00 pm ET



Dial‑in Numbers: North American Toll Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546

Local and International: 416‑764‑8688

Conference ID: 06822739



Webcast: www.franco‑nevada.com

The Company will continue to monitor the situation and will post any changes or updates in respect of the Meeting to the Company's website and by press release. We encourage shareholders to regularly check the website for updates.

Details for Upcoming Release of Q1/2020 Results

Franco-Nevada will release its Q1/2020 results on May 6, 2020 and management will host a conference call the following day, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the results. Interested investors are invited to participate as follows:

Q1/2020 Results Release: May 6th after market close



Conference Call and Webcast: May 7th 10:00 am ET



Dial‑in Numbers: North American Toll Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546

Local and International: 416‑764‑8688



Webcast: www.franco‑nevada.com



Replay (available until May 14th): North American Toll Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541

Local and International: 416‑764‑8677

Pass code: 621893 #





Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Franco-Nevada is debt free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Related Links

www.franco-nevada.com

