Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2022 Results

News provided by

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Apr 07, 2022, 16:30 ET

TORONTO , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Results Release

May 4th after market close 

Conference Call and Webcast:

May 5th 10:00 am ET

Dial‑in Numbers:

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546

International: 416‑764‑8688

Webcast:

www.franco‑nevada.com

Replay (available until May 12th):

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541

International: 416‑764‑8677

Pass code: 255229 #

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Also from this source

Franco-Nevada Files Year-End Disclosure Documents and Provides...

Franco-Nevada Reports Record Annual Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics