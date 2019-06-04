François Rainville to become President and CEO of Averna

"Averna's performance has always been a team effort," said Gareau, "Our DNA is composed of the passion from each individual in our offices. Our people are our most important asset, so it's 'Human Engineering' that is key as we continue to evolve and grow. Francois represents all of this with the ability to recognize talent and set a trusted and positive work environment. The years to come will generate exciting times for Averna!" Moving forward, Gareau will focus on Averna's mergers & acquisitions development strategy with Rainville and the leadership team.

As the new CEO and President of Averna, François Rainville will continue to lead the development, strategy and operations of the company and remain a catalyst of growth and performance.

"With the Test and Quality industry going through a new revolution in Smart Manufacturing and multiple fast-moving innovations, Averna is very well positioned to partner with its global customers to successfully tackle the challenges brought by new product design and manufacturing. I am honoured to step in as CEO and President and look forward to continuing my work with André and our global teams in this role," said Rainville.

A seasoned technology entrepreneur, François Rainville started with Averna as VP of Sales & Marketing. In 2017, Rainville became the company's Chief Operating Officer. With Averna's leadership team, he has successfully architected and deployed Averna's corporate strategy bringing continued focus on execution & performance. Rainville will continue to work towards building on the company's foundation and achievements in this new role.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution leader, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ITAR registration, and is partnered with National Instruments, PTC, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

