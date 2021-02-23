FranConnect and Xpressdocs Partner to Extend Franchise Management Tools to Include Sourcing and Local Marketing Support

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpressdocs®, a provider of brand management and marketing automation platforms, announced today that it has partnered with FranConnect®, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, to create an integrated solution to help franchise owners efficiently source branded materials and easily create and execute local marketing campaigns.

"Many of our franchise and multi-unit clients already find incredible value in using Xpressdocs in their day-to-day operations, so the tighter integration just made sense," stated Jaffrey Ali, Chief Product Officer for FranConnect. "Our integration with Xpressdocs will help our clients more efficiently source the materials they need to operate and market their businesses locally."

"In addition to providing FranConnect's clients with direct access to Xpressdocs' fulfillment center to assist with production, inventory management and distribution of branded materials, we're excited to power a new automated direct mail option to support lead nurturing within the FranConnect platform," said Darrin Rayner, Executive Vice President of Xpressdocs.

Neighborly®, the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, currently partners with both FranConnect and Xpressdocs to support their growing portfolio of brands. Lori Johnson, Sr. Vice President of Brand Management for Neighborly commented that "FranConnect and Xpressdocs already provide great individual value to our brands, and we expect this partnership will help our owners operate more efficiently, while providing tools to maximize customer loyalty."

Xpressdocs and FranConnect are exhibiting at the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention now through Feb. 25. Attendees can visit Xpressdocs' virtual booth in Hall H and FranConnect's virtual booth in Hall D to learn more about the expanded partnership. To register for the event, please visit https://www.franchise.org/convention.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 800 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global follow-the-sun operations. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

About Xpressdocs

Xpressdocs is an innovative provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions. Xpressdocs' solutions are highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently source and customize a wide range of brand-compliant products and services. Xpressdocs proprietary software, US-based contact center and vertically integrated fulfillment capabilities, combine to deliver unmatched quality, consistency and speed to market, while helping our client organizations realize significant cost reductions through automation and reduced overhead. Xpressdocs is a proud partner to organizations that span the spectrum of growth phases, from start-ups to established Fortune 500 brands.

