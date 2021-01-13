FranConnect Reports Continued Success Based on Market-Leading Customer Acquisition

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced significant year of momentum across revenue, earnings, and customer acquisitions. FranConnect welcomed 100 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its platform, while also expanding its work with approximately 50 existing customers — collectively adding nearly 60,000 franchise units to the FranConnect platform. Overall, FranConnect supports over 800 franchise brands and over 200,000 franchise units. FranConnect's new clients and expanded partnerships include national and international brands such as Sport Clips Haircuts, Hyatt, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Buzz Franchise Brands, Clean Juice Bar, and Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

"Despite the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the market, franchising continues to be a strong business model that is a critical part of economic growth, especially in capital-constrained environments. We saw an immediate need to help our customers navigate through the pandemic. Over the course of 2020, FranConnect's products and solutions supported improved field operations and deeper franchisee engagement through the shutdowns, while leveraging our significant expertise in franchise development and growth to help our customers prepare for market recovery. We have a deep conviction in the franchise business model and its ability to fuel economic growth and recovery," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "While 2020 was an unprecedented year full of uncertainty, we increased our investment in the business to ensure that we could continue to provide unparalleled support to our customers and be a part of the market recovery. We made significant steps forward in our products and people and transformed our go-to-market strategy to continue to provide unrivaled market leadership."

FranConnect's success in 2020 can be credited to its significant investments in product capabilities, customer support and thought leadership, and an expanded sales leadership team. In 2020, FranConnect rolled out new business intelligence capabilities, implemented pre-built playbooks for opening processes, franchisee scorecard and performance tracking, and territory planning, launched a conversational AI solution to help franchisors convert more leads into sales opportunities, and overhauled the FDD management process with a proprietary e-signature workflow solution that is purpose-built for franchising. Additionally, in November, FranConnect opened a new Asia headquarters in the Noida region of New Delhi, India, to expand research and development for SaaS in the franchising sector.

"Throughout Buzz Franchise Brands' eight-year partnership with FranConnect, we've seen the platform continually evolve its robust capabilities in order to grow with us. FranConnect's willingness to invest in its technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to provide the franchise industry with actionable insights to help us grow was crucial to our success in 2020. FranConnect's support has been unparalleled and we look forward to continuing to leverage its software solutions for many years to come," said Kevin Wilson, Chairman & CEO, Buzz Franchise Brands.

FranConnect also continued to invest in its executive team, creating new revenue leadership roles that align with its customers' core markets and specific needs. FranConnect recently appointed Chris Shelley as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Markets. Prior to joining FranConnect, Shelley spent 12 years at CareerBuilder, most recently as Vice President of Sales & Success, Commercial & Consumer Services. At CareerBuilder, Chris was responsible for $100 million in annual revenue across SaaS, advertising, and data analytics solutions across five business units spanning Middle Market through Fortune 100.

FranConnect also promoted Tessa Husain as Vice President of SMB Markets. Husain has been with FranConnect for nearly three years, and most recently served as the Director of Sales for Emerging and Growth Sectors. During her tenure at FranConnect, Husain has been instrumental in shaping the go-to-market strategy for Emerging and Growth Markets. Specifically, she formulated and brought to market the Velocity Pack products which have been pivotal to the company's growth and market penetration.

"Having revenue leaders with focused responsibility in each of our distinct market segments will help us continue to drive forward new products and solutions that are targeted to the unique needs of our customers in different phases of growth. I am thrilled to add Chris and Tessa to our executive leadership team. Both are proven revenue leaders with a focus on customer success," said Wong.

For more information about FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

