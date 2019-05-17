Franek Technologies Announces Certified Category III-3 Instrumentation Grade Laboratory Protection Systems for the Applied Biosystems 3500XL Genetic Analyzer and Controller

TUSTIN, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franek Technologies has configured an uninterruptible power supply unit to support the Applied Biosystems 3500XL Genetic Analyzer and Controller. After receiving numerous requests from various laboratories that have a need for a battery backup solution for their Applied Biosystems 3500XL Genetic Analyzer and Controller, Franek has developed a plug and play solution for every lab that owns this instrument. The 3500-series instruments are the first genetic analyzers designed with a specific feature set and workflow for the Human Identification application. The complete product combines the instrument with Applied Biosystems™ reagents, consumables and software, as well as industry leading support, to provide an integrated HID system solution that significantly improves ease-of-use and application efficiencies. Franek Technologies' UPS/LPS products protect the Applied Biosystems 3500XL Genetic Analyzer and Controller from these common power problems that any laboratory faces.

Weather – lighting hits (power spikes) and power outages

Summer Heat – under voltage (brown outs)

Over voltage – power grid imbalances and settings

Switched transients – power grid or standby generator switching

Unstable frequency - standby generator drift

Voltage sag due to large electrical equipment (elevator) startup in the lab or building

Voltage surges due to power grid load switching

Load (instrument) Power Factor issues

Electrical noise induction on 50/60 Hz power lines and voltage flicker

Harmonic distortion

Complete power failure – power outage

The Uninterruptible Power Supply unit arrives complete with the correct power, voltages, and receptacles making installation simple. Plug in the instrument and accessories, plug in the unit and turn it on and you are finished. Installations requiring different voltages for the instrument, computer or accessories will have all voltages and the correct receptacles with circuit breaker protection for your plugs.

Franek's UPS/LPS has been configured to provide protection on many instruments including the Applied Biosystems 3500XL Genetic Analyzer and Controller. Franek has support from leading instrument manufactures, including Life Technologies (Applied Biosystems), Agilent, Beckman-Coulter, Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad (MJ Research), Bruker, PerkinElmer, Roche and Thermo Fisher to name a few. Franek has successfully provided customers, such as the US Government's CDC, DoC, DoD, DoE, DoJ, FBI, FDA, NIH, and USDA, as well as other university research, veterinary and clinical laboratories, with quality isolated power for their instrument protection.

SOURCE Franek Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.franek.com

